RELATIVE THEATRICS virtual play AND THE WIND HOWLS by Leean Kim Torske is now available for streaming Sept. 4-20. For more information and tickets visit the website: www.relativetheatrics.com. Supported in part by Wyoming Arts Council, National Endowment for the Arts, Wyoming Humanities, and National Endowment for the Humanities.
SUNDAY
WALK WITH A DOC will be at Washington Park on at 1:30 p.m. Sunday. Jake Marlow, physical therapist at High Country Physical Therapy will lead a talk, One Rep Max Living. Please wear your mask and come ready to walk, for more information email questions@ivinsonhospital.org.
