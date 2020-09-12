SATURDAY
THE CENTENNIAL LIBRARY AND CULTURAL ASSOCIATION is having an Open House today from 2-4 p.m. Tour the newly completed addition to the library, which now houses a community space in addition to the library space. Come visit the Heart of Centennial. Refreshments will be served and there will be a book sale.
MONDAY
THE ALBANY COUNTY HISTORIC PRESERVATION BOARD will be having its regular monthly meeting at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center on Monday at 6 p.m.
