Breaking Down Stigma
By Olivia McCarthy
Best Buddies works to include and break down stigma for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities (IDD) by pairing them with other students in Laramie High School.
Best Buddies is an international club, brought to Laramie High School by Special Education teacher Holly Gamroth last year.
It gives IDD students opportunities that they didn’t have before, to hang out and be involved in high school activities.
“Best Buddies is about inclusion, giving everybody equal opportunity to participate,” Gamroth said.
Anybody interested in being a peer buddy fills out an application.
Once the application is accepted students will fill out a match survey that will pair them with a buddy based on interests, free time and needs of the buddy.
Best Buddies at LHS started with 16 members and has grown to over 30 members with applications still being submitted to become a buddy.
“We have almost quadruple the amount of peer buddies that we have to buddies this year,” student and chapter president Braylen Bleak said.
It is a mostly student run program, with chapter presidents running and planning events and fundraising, along with officials and support from Gamroth and Special Education teacher Stephanie Wodahl
“One of the big events we’d like to do this year is nominate some of our chapter members for homecoming and attend the homecoming game,” Bleak said.
One of the big events that the chapter attended last year was “Once Upon a Mattress.” They also attend pep rallies and sports events.
They have informational meeting discussing plans, future events and activities. This is a bonding experience as well as informational for buddy pairs.
The chapter president is a main role in the club working with pairs to work out kinks, helping with the pairing between peers, planning events and working with Gamroth and Wodahl to get things approved with the school.
Peer buddies are required to hang out with their buddy once a week outside of school and create a real friendship with their buddy.
Toni Hammon, the buddy director, oversees these friendships and makes sure they are meeting requirements.
Peer buddies is going to start fundraising by selling burritos to staff and selling t-shirts. They are also hoping to do concessions during games.
Gamroth read about best buddies’ program in Rawlins, which is the biggest growing chapter in the country.
The group is hosting a friendship walk on March 17 to raise money and awareness. Many members from the LHS chapter will be attending the friendship walk.
Best Buddies has Instagram and Facebook pages to spread information about the chapter.
Best Buddies International was created in 1989 with the goal to spread awareness of IDD and help make a better situation for them. Now the program is working to spread more Best Buddy programs like the one in Laramie.
They also create job opportunities for IDD people, and empower them to become advocates, public speakers and leaders.
Best buddies international has impacted about 1,125,500 people across 53 countries. It has reached over 1,432 schools in the US.
Laramie High School Spain Trip- Cultural Immersion
By Jay Marii Robinson
Diane Chamberlain, Spanish teacher at Laramie High School, will be taking a three-week trip to Spain with selected students from Spanish four and higher.
The program takes place from June 6-12, 2020. The first week, they will be doing Spanish on El Camino which is the last 100km of the Camino de Santiago.
The Camino de Santiago is a system of pilgrimages that lead to a shrine dedicated to the apostle Saint James the Great.
This walk will be done in six stages where the students will walk for about four to six hours a day. At the end of each day, they will be staying in hotels along the way.
The second week they will be attending a Spanish Language and Culture course at the Academia Iria Flavia along with attending four afternoon activities and three full day excursions.
Activities include craft shop tours, visits to open city air markets, a Galician traditional dance workshop and more.
Excursions will include trips to a Celtic ruin, original Roman lighthouse ruins, the city of La Coruña and the city of Lugo to see ancient Roman walls. During the second week, students will be staying with a host Spanish family in Santiago de Compostela.
The third week they will fly to Madrid. There they will take a Madrid cultural tour in which they will be visiting the Museo del Prado, Museo Reina Sofía and Palacio Real.
Other excursions will include trips to the city of Salamanca as well as the medieval city of Toledo and El Escoria which is a monastery. During this time the students will be staying in a hotel.
The students will be encouraged to speak 80-90% Spanish. This trip will allow students to have an opportunity to practice the Spanish language in a safe and welcoming environment.
“My goals are an educational program with language and culture immersion,” Chamberlain said. “I also really hope that the students will feel empowered to travel by themselves without being on a tour, without the group of thirty Americans protecting them around that. Can they go on a college exchange and be with strangers? Can they go travel with two or three friends with backpacks and feel okay and navigate those things? I really also am training them how to travel more independently.”
The cost per person of the entire three weeks is estimated to be about $4500. The price includes seven-night accommodation with a Spanish family in Santiago, medical and travel insurance, a 20-lesson Spanish Language and Culture course, the Madrid Cultural Tour Program, activity programs, airfare and more.
Depending on how many students attend, more teachers may also come. As of this time, it is unknown who the other teachers will be that attend given the number of students
To register, students are advised to go to the following website: http://ifspanish.com/en/group-registration-form/ as well as ask Chamberlain for more details on required documents.
German Exchange Students
By George Yost
German exchange students returned home to Germany this week after spending over two weeks visiting Laramie and the surrounding area and attending Laramie High School.
The German exchange students arrived in Laramie on Aug. 28 and have been staying with various students who are a part of the LHS German program.
Heidi Schroeder, a senior at LHS, hosted two of the German students, Michael Schaf and Lena Deller.
“My family has been hosting since 1996 and it’s something I really enjoy doing, I really like having kids from other countries stay at my house because I think it’s a really good way to connect and I’m also in the German program so I kind of have to,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder has been taking German since seventh grade and is enrolled in AP German this year. Last summer she went to Germany and stayed with the same students she hosted in 2017 through a program called the GAPP exchange, which is the same program that provided the opportunity for the German students to come to Laramie.
“I think it’s a really good thing to host because, for example, you can meet people that you are friends with for life and you will have an excuse to go to another country to see them and maybe end up living there,” Schroeder said.
Schroeder wanted to do typical “American” things with her two host students which for her, included things like camping, hiking and traveling.
On the first weekend after the students arrived, they drove to Steamboat, Colo. and hiked to the top of Medicine Bow peak.
Schroeder also took them camping as well as visited Vedauwoo and the Snowies with them while they were here.
“It’s cool when we’re doing something and they are like wow this is crazy and you’re like this is just like a normal day for me. I took them camping overnight and we just drove up to Blair Wallace and they were super amazed because camping is so much more regulated in Germany,” Schroeder said.
During the school week, the German exchange students attended school with Schroeder however, they weren’t confined to stay in her classes and wandered around the school visiting different classes offered at the high school.
They liked to go to music and theater classes because the school that they attend in Germany is a music school, which is highly focused on music and the fine arts. They also really like going to fun classes like the culinary courses.
“Being able to learn about the differences between the cultures is super interesting and it makes me appreciate what I have more, but it also expands my knowledge and appreciation for other people’s cultures,” Schroeder said.
While spending time with their host families, the students didn’t struggle with communication as they are very good at speaking English and were very accommodating and helpful.
They even helped cook dinner on their last day and made a traditional German schnitzel.
LHS Developing Students’ Character through Community Service
By Zane Tillman
This coming fall, the Z Club at LHS will be covering the cracks of the sidewalk at the high school with red sand. It is all part of the Red Sand Project which raises awareness about human trafficking around the world.
Tamara Bretting, a Chemistry teacher at LHS, explained what Z Club is, and how it was created.
“Zonta is an international organization for women, and they created Z Club as an alternative for Key Club for Girls.”
Originally, Key Club was a Club for guys because KIWANIS was an organization for men. Recently, however, they have completely changed into a group for all.
The Z Club is involved in many other events and projects around the world and locally.
“Z Club is a service and advocacy club, helping women around the world, and improving their lives. They do service projects such as a ‘Days for Girls’ project, where they make reusable hygiene kits for girls who don’t have access to that in third world countries,” Bretting said.
They sell cupcakes at LHS plays as a fundraiser called “Cupcakes for Cambodia,” where the profits go to support human trafficking victims in places like Cambodia.
There are multiple clubs similar to Z Club at LHS. They are service oriented clubs that benefit the community and the members through possible scholarships or future job opportunities.
Rotaract and Key Club are an example of some of these clubs, and are sponsored under their parent organizations, Rotary and KIWANIS respectively.
Rotaract Club is a student version of Rotary Club, which encourages high school students’ involvement in community service.
There are also many scholarship opportunities for members of Rotaract, and the only restriction to those scholarships is that they be used for a Wyoming college.
Rotary also sponsors a “student of the month,” where members of the club that have been actively involved or interested seniors are chosen to go to a free lunch at O’Dwyers every Thursday.
Another service club at LHS is Key Club, which is sponsored by KIWANIS.
They have been assisted with trunk-or-treat in past years, and completely set up and run the Easter egg hunt every year at Kiwanis park.
Although they technically have an adviser, William Plumb, mostly the club is member-run. He will step in if they need an adult there and facilitate overall running of the club, and Plumb does that so that real, self-facilitated and initiated community service is done.
Overall these clubs all fit together to help different needs in the local and global community. They teach compassion, selflessness and initiative.
“Service is important, and to give kids that experience in high school really sets them up to be service members of their community and to continue to impact people in a positive way,” Bretting said.
These service clubs at LHS help build members’ character, and provide them with opportunity for jobs and college scholarships, preparing them for the future.
