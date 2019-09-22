How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Two Laramie High School grads welcomed into WYARNG
The Wyoming Army National Guard Recruiting and Retention Battalion graduated 16 Soldiers from the Recruit Sustainment Program on Sept. 6.
These soldiers completed basic combat training and advanced individual training and are now ready to join their new units within the Wyoming Army National Guard.
Pvt. Eli Conner and Pvt. Justin Honick, both of Laramie, were among the graduating class. They are both graduates of Laramie High School, and both will be serving with the 297th Infantry Regiment of the Wyoming Army National Guard.
EWC Phi Theta Kappa inducted new members
Eastern Wyoming College recently announced 21 students were inducted into the Phi Theta Kappa Honor Society on Wednesday. Phi Theta Kappa is the world’s largest and most prestigious honor society for two-year college students.
Laramie student Ashley Mendoza was among those inducted.
Laramie golfer competes at McCook tournament
The Eastern Wyoming College Lancer golf team finished second with a score of 628 at the McCook Community College Sept. 12-13.
Sophomore golfer Colby Clay, of Laramie, placed 15th with scores of 90 and 78 for a 168.
Casper Aquifer educational video now available
Albany County Clean Water Advocates and Square State Films have teamed up to produce an educational video about the Casper Aquifer, the source of drinking water for most of Albany County’s residents.
The video can be seen at albanycountycleanwateradvocates.org or on ACCWA’s Facebook page. Release of the video is timed to recognize the second annual Clean Water Appreciation Month in October.
The seven-minute video features aerial footage of the recharge area, as well as video from one of the City of Laramie’s municipal wells, showing how water moves through the fractures of the formation underground. Three local groundwater experts discuss how the aquifer works and potential threats to groundwater quality.
ACPL board to meet Monday
The public is invited to attend the monthly Albany County Public Library Board meeting. The ACPL Board will have a special joint meeting with the Centennial Library and Cultural Association at 5 p.m. Monday at the Centennial Valley Branch Library. The ACPL Board will have its regular monthly meeting at 5:30 p.m. at the Bear Bottom Inn in Centennial. There is a period for public comment at the beginning of the regular meeting. Topics on the agenda include reports on summer reading and annual statistics, review of 2019-2020 snow removal contract, and adoption of resolution for regular meeting times. For more information, call 721-2580 or email rcrocker@acplwy.org.
IMH planning 3 events
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned:
n COMMUNITY HEALTH NEEDS ASSESSMENT: 3:30 p.m. Monday and 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Albany County Public Library. Ivinson is conducting a community health needs assessment to learn more about healthcare needs and goals for Albany County. Feedback is important. Free child care is available during both sessions.
n LAELIA GALA: 5:30-9 p.m. at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. The event is hosted by the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative and sponsored by Ivinson Memorial Hospital and O’Dwyers Public House. Come celebrate, honor and inspire breast cancer survivors, family and advocates. Proceeds will be donated to the Wyoming Breast Cancer Initiative who will provide funds statewide for breast health programs. Purchase tickets at www.wyomingbreastcancer.org or 307-840-WBCI.
ACCWA to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Clean Water Advocates will host its monthly business meeting at 4 pm. Tuesday in the Sherwood Room of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Cathedral, Fourth Street between University and Ivinson avenues.
Voter registration set for Tuesday
In conjunction with National Voter Registration Day on Tuesday, the Albany County Clerk’s Office will conduct a Special Voter Registration Drive from 10 a.m.-2 pm. on the second floor lobby of the Albany County Courthouse.
Bereaved parents to meet Tuesday
The Albany County Bereaved Parents will meet at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at in the Jacobs Polidora, LLC office, 100 S. Sixth St. The group provides support and understanding to anyone who has lost a child or grandchild of any age. The meeting is an opportunity for bereaved parents to find comfort from being with a small group of people in a casual setting who understand the loss of a child. Our members have experienced a wide range of loss including those who lost children in utero, as toddlers, young children, teenagers and adults in a wide range of circumstances including accident, illness and suicide.
For more information, call Jennifer Curran at 760-8670 or send a private message to the Facebook group at www.facebook.com/albanycountybereavedparents.
Garden club to meet Tuesday
The Laramie Garden Club will host this month’s program meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the United Presbyterian Church, 215 S. 11th St. Composting with and without worms will be presented by club members Marla Puett-Sandberg and Jesse Taylor. The meeting is free to everyone. Learn more about the club at www.laramiegardenclub.org.
Lecture planned for Archaeology Awareness Month
The 21st Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is at 4 p.m. Thursday in the University of Wyoming College of Education Auditorium. Dr. John W. Verano, a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Tulane University, will present this year’s lecture, titled “Human Sacrifice in Ancient Peru: New Discoveries and New Questions.” Verano is a biological anthropologist who specializes in human skeletal anatomy, paleopathology, bioarchaeology and forensic anthropology. The lecture is free to the public. A reception will follow the lecture in the Department of Anthropology foyer.
Go to http://wyoshpo.state.wy.us/index.php/events-training/archaeology-awareness-month for more information.
Music department to host composer
The University of Wyoming Department of Music plans to host guest artist Runestad, one of the most impactful composers of our time, Thursday and Friday.
Several events are open to the public.
Vocalists are invited to join UW Collegiate Chorale for open rehearsal of one of Runestad’s newest pieces from noon-1 p.m. Thursday and Friday in Room 2003.
All are invited to attend a session on entrepreneurship and self-publishing original compositions from 1-2 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The residency culminates from 5-6:30 p.m. Friday in a free concert in the BCPA Concert Hall with “Big Sing: Your Soul is Song.” Music will be available at the door for those who wish to participate.
UW Wind Symphony to present Fall Pops concert
The University of Wyoming Wind Symphony, conducted by Dr. Robert Belser, will present its Fall Pops concert at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The program features John Williams’ iconic “Star Wars Trilogy” and the playful score for the twisted farce “1941;” Franz Liszt’s “Hungarian Rhapsody No. 2,” which provided a backdrop to the antics of Bugs Bunny and Elmer Fudd; and Claude Debussy’s “Clair de Lune,” which most recently evoked the Bellagio fountains from the closing of “Ocean’s Eleven.” Rounding out the concert will be John Philip Sousa’s “King Cotton March,” Manuel de Falla’s “Ritual Fire Dance” and Frank Perkins’ “Fandango.”
Call 766-6666 or go to www.uwyo.edu/finearts for tickets or more information.
UW hosting Berlin Wall celebration
The University of Wyoming German Club is sponsoring a celebration of the 30th anniversary of the fall of the Berlin Wall with the following events:
n Sept. 18-Dec. 13: Several exhibits on the third floor of Coe Library
n 7 p.m. Thursday: “Das Leben der Anderen” screening in Room 314 of the Classroom Building
n Sept. 30-Oct. 4: Art installation of “Mock Berlin Wall” in Prexy’s Pasture
n 7 p.m. Oct. 3: “Goodbye Lenin” screening in Room 314 of the Classroom Building
n 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 4: Commemorative events in Prexy’s Pasture
n 7 p.m. Nov. 7: Documentary on the Berlin Wall in Room 314 of the Classroom Building
All events are free to the public. For information, call 760-9979.
UW history department to host 2 speakers
The University of Wyoming’s Department of History and American Studies will host two guest speakers Friday. Brigitta van Rheinberg will present in the morning, followed by Eric Weitz in the afternoon. Both events are free to the public.
Weitz’s talk, “Re-Thinking Human Rights for the 21st Century,” will be at 4 p.m. in Room 306 of the Classroom Building. He will speak on the paradoxical history of human rights and their emergence globally in the modern era. In particular, Weitz will expose how nationalists internationally have struggled to establish nation-states that subsequently grant rights on a limited basis.
For more information about either speaker, call Blackler at (307) 766-5142 or email ablackle@uwyo.edu.
Family Weekend planned for Sept. 27-29 at UW
Family Weekend offers families an opportunity to share the UW experience and spend time with their student. Parents, grandparents, siblings and other family members of currently enrolled UW students are invited to visit the UW campus for an event-packed weekend. Cowboy Parents and the UW Division of Student Affairs host the event.
To register for Family Weekend, visit www.uwyo.edu/parents/family-weekend/index.html. For more information, call 766-5127 or courtney.thomsonlichty@uwyo.edu.
Family Weekend begins Friday with registration at 2 p.m. in the Wyoming Union.
UW Transit and Parking Services buses will transport UW students to and from downtown Friday, with buses running between 6-8 p.m. and 10 p.m.-midnight. A number of food and beverage vendors will set up shop for the Downtown Mash-Up.
Go to http://www.uwyo.edu/parents/family-weekend/index.html for a full schedule.
Recital to feature cello, piano
The University of Wyoming Faculty Recital Series presents “An Evening of Cello and Piano Music,” with Barbara Thiem on cello and Theresa Bogard on piano, at 7:30 p.m. Friday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The recital is free to the public.
Works will include “Sonata in C major, op. 65,” by Benjamin Britten, a work commissioned by renowned cellist Mstislav Rostropovich; “Fantasy Variations for Solo Cello 1979” by Shulamit Ran, a major contemporary work for solo cello; and “Cello Sonata, FP 143,” by Francis Poulenc, a work for cello and piano that is one of the most equally written duo sonatas, almost a conversation between the two instruments.
The Thiem/ Bogard duo has played together since 1995.
Punkin’ Chunkin’ set for Saturday
Laramie Foster Closet's Annual Punkin' Chunkin' & Fall Festival is set for 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday at the Albany County Fairgrounds.
All proceeds will go to support local children in foster care. Every donation and sponsorship brings in double its original value for local children in foster care. Each year, this event brings in more than 1,200 spectators. Last year, people came from Sheridan, Jackson, Elk Mountain, Casper, Rock River and Cheyenne and from cities in Colorado such as Aurora, Fort Collins and Colorado Springs.
The event is LFC’s premier fundraising event and provides operating costs for an entire year. This event helps the organization spread awareness about foster care in the state of Wyoming.
Contact Jenni Vazqueztell at 561-729-2945 or jenni@laramiefostercloset.com for more information.
General auditions planned for Relative Theatrics
General auditions for several Relative Theatrics productions can be scheduled from 6-8 p.m. Sept. 29 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St.
Auditions will be for the following opportunities:
n Read, Rant, Relate: “Bauer” by Lauren Gunderson (Oct. 17), “A Doll’s House, Pt. 2” by Luca Hnath (Nov. 21) and other to-be-determined future readings
n Wyoming Arts Council Summit: Commissioned new play reading by Leean Torske (Oct. 8)
n “Really” be Jackie Sibblies Drury (Jan. 30-Feb. 8)
n “Two Degrees” by Tira Palmquist (April 16-25)
n Playwrights Voiced new play festival (May 20-23)
Callbacks will be announced based on the production/opportunity needs.
Those auditioning should prepare two contrasting monologues and email relativetheatrics@gmail.com to secure an audition slot.
Go to www.relativetheatrics.com for more information.
ACGS hosting annual banquet
The Albany County Genealogical Society will host its annual banquet at 6:30p.m.Oct. 8 at the IOOF Hall, 431 South 21st St.
This year’s speaker is Marcia Hensley, author of "Staking Her Claim: Women Homesteading the West".The image of the reluctant pioneer woman became the stereotype. But the accounts of single female homesteaders in this book show some women did indeed “light out for the territory” on their own.
Hensley lives in Laramie and is the author of several Western-themed anthologies. Admission is $15 per person, and RSVPs must be received by Oct. 1 by sending a check payable to ACGS to Cheri Thornburg, 1721 Boswell Drive, Laramie, WY 82070. Guests are welcome. For more information, contact Katie Morgan at pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
Artists Gomez de Molina, Abbott to visit UW
Cuban-born taxidermy artist Enrique Gomez de Molina and American technology artist Troy Abbott will visit the University of Wyoming from Oct. 1-5.
The UW Art Museum will host their new exhibition, “(re)Evolution: Enrique Gomez de Molina & Troy Abbott,” from Sept. 21-Dec. 21.
Gomez de Molina and Abbott, together with faculty, curators and educators from the UW Art Museum, will present several public programs during the week.
For a list of events or more information, call 766-6622, visit www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum or follow the museum on Facebook and Instagram.
Pop group AJR to perform at UW
Popular band AJR will perform at 8 p.m. Oct. 4 in the University of Wyoming College of Arts and Sciences Auditorium. Doors will open at 7 p.m. UW’s 7220 Entertainment program sponsors the event.
Student tickets are $20 with a valid UW student ID and are available at the Wyoming Union information desk, the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts box office or online at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. UW faculty and staff tickets, as well as tickets for the public, will be available at the same locations starting Monday for $40.
AJR is a pop trio composed of three brothers: Adam, Jack and Ryan Met. The trio, originally from New York, began its music career in 2006, performing in Central Park and Washington Square Park.
Laramie’s night at the opera: The ghostly tale of a vanished species
“Locust: The Opera”, a one-hour chamber opera, will be performed at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Gryphon Theater. The opera is an environmental murder mystery in which solving the century-old extinction of an iconic species provides lessons for the modern world (composer, Anne Guzzo: librettist, Jeff Lockwood; sets/costumes, Ashley Carlisle). Tickets can be purchased through the Gryphon Theater (www.gryphontheatre.org/) for $15 (general public) or $7 (students and seniors). Music will be performed by the Colorado Chamber Orchestra, along with UW faculty, and three of the finest opera singers in the Rocky Mountain region. The performance is being supported by the UW office of the president and the Wyoming Humanities Council.
Laramie Business Workshop: A Quick SEO Guide for WY Businesses
What is Search Engine Optimization (SEO)? Join the Wyoming Women’s Business Center for an open discussion and workshop — a quick SEO guide for Wyoming businesses. He workshop is at 8:30 a.m. Oct. 10 in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. It will cover the basics of websites and what factors search engines use to classify and rank websites in their search results, which you can leverage to optimize your online presence and accomplish your business goals. The workshop is presented by Audrey Jansen and Nicholas Giraldo of the Wyoming Small Business Development Center.
Decorate your office to win
The Golden Boot Competition is a long-standing Homecoming tradition where any University of Wyoming department or Laramie business can decorate their office based on the current year's Homecoming theme. Decoration photos will be judged based on UW spirit/enthusiasm and originality/creativity in keeping with the 2019 Homecoming theme of Breaking Through.
Submit decoration photos by midnight Oct. 16 to uwalumni@uwyo.edu. One UW department and one Laramie business will be selected as winners and be announced through the UW Facebook page Oct. 18. Submissions can only use personnel and decorations created from their office. Smaller offices with only a few personnel can join another office in close proximity to compete.
Email Emily Vernon at evernon@uwyo.edu or Sarah Luke at sarahc@uwyo.edu for more information.
Make It With Wool Contest coming up
The district contest for the Make It With Wool contest will be Nov. 8. Contestants must construct a garment for themselves using fabric or yarn that is at least 60% wool. Junior, senior and adult divisions must have their wool tested for wool content. This can be done by sending a 5x5 fabric sample or 36 inches of yarn with $7 per sample to the State Director, Carol Macy, PO Box 428, Pine Bluffs, WY 82082. Samples must be postmarked on or before Oct. 15. There are four age groups: pre-teen, junior, senior and adult.
For more information, contact Julie Houchin, District No. 1 director at 745-3525 or jdhouch@aol.com.
