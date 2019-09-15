How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Local lawyers recommended to practice law in Wyoming
The Wyoming State Bar recently announced 50 people have been recommended for admission to practice law in Wyoming.
The Laramie residents are being recommended for admission after receiving a passing score on the Uniform Bar Exam and meeting all other requirements for admission.
n Nila Jeanne Core
n Elizabeth Adell Lempp
n Catherine Maeve Mercer
n Dawson Jude Osborn
n Lucas John Plumb
n David Bruce Roberts
n Brandon Bud Taylor
Local church adds Sunday service
The United Presbyterian Church began two worship services Sept. 8. Contemporary is at 9a.m. and traditional is at 10:30am Sundays at 11th Street and Grand Avenue. Call 742-2061 for more information.
IMH plans 3 events
Ivinson Memorial Hospital has the following events planned:
n WALK WITH A DOC: 1:30 p.m. today at Washington Park. Arete Bond will discuss “The Caring Ways of the Laramie Care Center.”
n FREE PROSTATE SCREENING EVENT: 8-11 a.m. Saturday at the Meredith and Jeannie Ray Cancer Center. To schedule your free lab draw for the PSA blood test, call 755-4470. There will be no digital rectal exam performed.
n MEDICAL OFFICE BUILDING OPEN HOUSE: 5-7 p.m. Sept. 24 at the Medical Offices at Ivinson. To celebrate the completion of the Medical Office Building expansion project, the Ivinson team will be grilling dinner for those in attendance and giving tours of the space. This event is open to the public.
Two UW Department of Music faculty members to perform
Daniel Watt will perform in his first faculty recital, in collaboration with Xin Chang, at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the University of Wyoming’s Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. Admission is free to the public.
Watt and Chang, both UW Department of Music faculty members, will perform a diverse program of trombone, bass trombone and euphonium repertoire.
Watt is a freelance musician throughout the Front Range, and has served as lecturer of trombone and euphonium at UW since 2016. Chang is a collaborative pianist at UW and has been on staff at the International Violin Festival and Competition in Singapore.
For more information, call Kathy Kirkaldie, UW Fine Arts coordinator, at (307) 766-2160 or email kirisk@uwyo.edu.
PVA to meet Tuesday
The next Progressive Voter Alliance meeting is at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors. The meeting will feature Patrick Sheehy from Drinkable Water Laramie and Helene Neville, the first person to run across all 50 states. Everyone is welcome.
Three audit tours planned
Community Builders will be in Laramie from Tuesday-Thursday to host community “walking audits.”
The schedule is as follows:
n 10:30 a.m.-noon Tuesday: Tree Area walking audit (meet at City Annex, 405 Grand Ave.)
n 1-2:30 p.m. Tuesday: Downtown and Westside walking audit (meet at First Street Plaza)
n 1:30-3 p.m. Thursday: North campus (meet at Harbon Park, 14th and Harney streets near the First United Methodist Church)
The goal of these tours is twofold:
n Engage community members to identify their own housing challenges or perception thereof
n To complete a visioning exercise on potential redevelopment sites within these neighborhoods
Peace Corps hosts application workshop at UW
The Peace Corps will host an application workshop from 4:30-5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the University of Wyoming in Room 315 of the Wyoming Union.
Students interested in applying to serve after graduation will have opportunities to ask questions about service; learn which programs best match their skills; and gain valuable tips to guide them through the application process.
In addition to the Tuesday event, interested students can email recruiter Tilyian Morrin at tmorrin@peacecorps.gov.
For more information, visit www.peacecorps.gov or follow the Peace Corps on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram.
Historical society to meet
The Albany County Historical Society will host its monthly meeting at 7 p.m. Tuesday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center. The public is invited to this free event. A social hour with refreshments begins at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting and presentation will begin at 7 p.m. The featured speaker will be Amy Allen, registrar for the Laramie Plains Museum, who will talk on how to preserve personal archival collections of photographs, journals, scrapbooks, and letters in ways that future historians can successfully use.
Safe driver course planned for Wednesday
An AARP Safe Driver Course is scheduled for 9 a.m.-4p.m. Wednesday at the Eppson Center for Seniors, 1560 N. Third St. Participants 55 years or older who complete the class will be eligible for a discount on their automobile insurance. The class is $15 for AARP Members and $20 for non AARP Members.
Call the Eppson Center at 745-5116 to register for the class.
Advisory board to meet
The Parks, Tree & Recreation Advisory Board will host a regular meeting at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in the Laramie Community Recreation Center Front Conference Room, 920 Boulder Drive.
This facility is wheelchair accessible and accessible parking spaces are available. Requests for accommodations must be made 24 hours prior to this meeting. Call Scott Stevenson at 721-3585 for further information.
CattleWomen extends membership invitation
The Albany County CattleWomen would like to extend an invitation to women who are interested in the beef industry and the promotion of beef to join our organization. The first meeting this fall is at 11:30 a.m. Friday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. The group organizes the ranch cookouts, the annual ranch tour, the Ag Expo for third grade students and many other activities promoting beef. Scholarships are also provided by the organization. Call 721-5031 by Wednesday to make reservations for the $12 beef taco salad lunch or for more information.
Local birders to explore city limits
Saturday, September 21st, 8 a.m. The Laramie Audubon Society will tour some of the best birding spots within the city limits on Saturday morning. The group will meet at 8 a.m. at Night Heron Books and Coffeehouse, 107 Ivinson Ave., to coordinate carpool groups. Stops on this field trip may include City Springs, Greenhill Cemetery, the UW campus, LaBonte Park and/or the Laramie Greenbelt. In addition, LAS has "adopted" a 1/4-mile segment of the Greenbelt and will conduct trash pick-up as the final leg of this trip. Attendees should bring work gloves for the Greenbelt cleanup as well as water, snacks, sun protection, warm clothing, and birding supplies. More information about upcoming Laramie Audubon Society events is available at http://laramieaudubon.blogspot.com/p/events.html.
Weightlifting competition to benefit local animal shelter
Pounds for Hounds is planned form Sept. 21 at Elevation, 2158 N. Ninth St. Women begin lifting at 9 a.m., men begin lifting at 10:30 a.m., and the event is expected to wrap up around noon.
This is an unsanctioned Olympic weightlifting competition to support the Laramie Animal Shelter. Sinclair coefficient will be used for scoring, and USAW rules will be followed (no singlet is required). Registration is $40 and includes a shirt. Visit Elevation or email elevation307@gmail.com to register or for more information.
Bingo returns at Moose Lodge
The Laramie Moose Lodge is going to host a Bingo Game at 6:30 p.m. Saturday at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Doors will open at 5:30 p.m., and games will begin at 6:30 p.m. Concessions will be available for dinner and snacks. Packets are $25 in advance and $30 at the door, and additional packets are $15. A $500 jackpot will be given away if a minimum of 100 packets are sold. Anyone bringing in individually packaged food items to donate for the Backpack Program (no nuts, please) will get an additional game paper. Packet tickets may be purchased at the Moose Lodge, from a member of the WOTM or Lodge or by emailing shutton@uwyo.edu prior to Friday.
Fundraiser to benefit local cancer patients
The Big Laramie Valley Cancer Benefit is planned for Saturday at Harmony School, 19 miles west on Wyoming Highway 230. A spaghetti dinner is $6 for adults and $3 for children 11 and younger. Dinner is at 6 p.m., a welcome is at 7 p.m., and the live auction begins at 7:15 p.m.
Donations to the live auction would be appreciated and can be dropped off at Century 21, 2900 Grand Ave., next to Sherwin Williams.
Call 307-343-0089 or 745-5958 for more information.
September is National Sewing Month
To celebrate and continue the goal of community education offerings in textiles and clothing construction the Laramie Chapter of the American Sewing Guild will be sponsoring a program by National Sewing Educator/American Sewing Guild member Ramona Baird called "These Feet Weren't Made for Walking!" Baird will be demonstrating the "importance of Play" with the various feet that come with and are available for a sewing machine. Some things she will be showing include couching, piping, fabric accents, etc. The meeting will be at 7 p.m. Sept. 23 at the United Methodist Church, 1215 Gibbon St.
Baird will also conduct a workshop at 9 a.m. Sept. 24. Those attending are asked to bring their working sewing machine, a power cord, stabilizer and cotton fabrics to work on.
Albany County announces 3 openings for three Boards/Commissions
The following seats are available on local boards:
n One seat on the Albany County Historic Preservation Board
n One seat on the Albany County Predator Management Control Board
n One seat on the Albany County Public Library Board
Applications close at 5 p.m. Sept. 24.
Applications are available in the Albany County Clerk’s Office, 525 Grand Ave., Suite 202, or at www.co.albany.wy.us
For information call, 721-5533.
Award-winning documentary ‘Hearts of Glass’ to screen at UW
An award-winning documentary about an innovative startup company in Jackson will be screened at the University of Wyoming on Sept. 25.
The free screening of “Hearts of Glass” will take place from 6-9 p.m. in the UW College of Education Auditorium. The event is part of a seven-stop film screening and discussion tour in Wyoming that is supported, in part, by a grant from Wyoming Humanities.
“Hearts of Glass” follows the tumultuous first 15 months of operation of Vertical Harvest of Jackson Hole. This social impact business grows produce year-round in a challenging mountain environment, while providing meaningful employment for people with disabilities.
For more information about the film, visit www.heartsofglassfilm.com or follow the film on Facebook, Instagram or Twitter.
StudioWYO Presents: Open Mic Night with Mady Lundblad set for Sept. 26
With the start of the new semester, StudioWYO is excited to start up Open Mic nights, hosted on the last Thursday of each month. This event is free to the public, and sign-ups for performing begin at 6:30pm. For the first installment, Open Mic will be hosted by StudioWYO veteran Mady Lundblad. She is an avid participant in the UW Collegiate Chorale and was one of the finalists in 2018’s Wyoming Singer-Songwriter Competition. Wielding a ukulele and a powerful voice, she continues to charm audiences with her earnest and refreshing songwriting.
Open Mic Night is from 7-10 p.m. Sept. 26 at the Wyoming Union Gardens.
For more information about StudioWYO and events, visit our Facebook at facebook.com/StudioWYO, or find us on Twitter or Instagram @StudioWYO.
Adopt a wild horse at Deerwood Ranch
The BLM, along with the Deerwood Ranch Wild Horse Public Off-Range Pasture and the Mantle Ranch and Wild Horse Training Facility, will host a wild horse adoption and free Open Ranch Days on Sept. 27-28.
The BLM will offer four halter-started yearling horses for adoption. Silent competitive bidding for the trained horses will take place from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. both days and start at $125. At the end of each day, the horses that have received bids will be taken home by the highest qualifying bidders.
The BLM will also offer eight untrained horses, ranging from yearling to 3 years in age. The untrained horses will be adopted on a first-come, first-served basis for a $25 fee.
For more information, call Monica Mohr at 307-775-6162.
New show up at ArtConnect
Nonprofit ArtConnect Gallery has a new show for the month of September. “Falling for Art” features 11 Wyoming artists with thematic fall images and colors. The show is up through Sept. 28.
ArtConnect is located at 302 S. Second St. in downtown Laramie and is open from 10 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays.
Chamber Orchestra to perform Sept. 29
The University of Wyoming Chamber Orchestra, conducted by James Przygocki and featuring viola soloists Joao Machado and James Przygocki, will be in concert at 7:30 p.m. Sept. 29 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall.
The program will include J.S. Bach’s “Brandenburg Concerto No. 3” and “Brandenburg Concerto No. 6;” Mozart’s “Adagio and Fugue in C Minor;” and Alan Hovhannes’ “Alleluia and Fugue.”
Registration open for local youth hockey
Registration for Laramie youth hockey is now open. On-ice season for new skaters begins Sept. 30. Rental equipment is available for a refundable deposit to new players. For more information about coed and girls programs for skaters ages 4-19 including the free Initiation Program, go to laramiehockey.usahockey.com.
Laramie Lyceum 2019 Fall Program starts Oct. 1
People of all ages are encouraged to attend Laramie Lyceum at the Laramie Community Recreation Center. The cost is $5 each session.
The schedule is as follows:
OCT. 1
n 9 a.m.: Jack Skinner will discuss the Laramie Airport expansion
n 10:30 p.m.: Shannon Smith will discuss Wyoming Humanities Council
OCT. 8
n 9 a.m.: Margie McDonald will talk about Wyoming women’s basketball
n 10:30 p.m.: Katie Hogarty will talk about Climb Wyoming
OCT. 15
n 9 a.m.: Phil Roberts will discuss the real cowboys
n 10:30 p.m.: Deborah Cease will discuss the Wyoming Territorial Prison
OCT. 22
n 9 a.m.: Kim Viner will discuss the 150th-year celebration of Women’s Female Suffrage Act
n 10:30 p.m.: Doug Faus will talk about the recent hospital expansion
UW’s Dementia Support Center to host workshop Oct. 2-4
A workshop to help attendees better understand dementia and its effects on people with intellectual disabilities is planned for Oct. 2-4 in Laramie.
The University of Wyoming’s Dementia Support Center, part of the Wyoming Center on Aging, will host “Dementia Capable Care of Adults with Intellectual Disabilities and Dementia” at the Holiday Inn, 204 S. 30th St.
Attendees can choose to attend a two-day foundation workshop -- at a cost of $50 per person -- or a three-day train-the-trainer workshop, which includes the foundation workshop, for $75 per person. Registration fees have been discounted through support of a grant from the Administration for Community Living. To register, go to www.regonline.com/dementiacapablelaramie.
For more information, go to www.uwyo.edu/wycoa, call 766-2829 or email wycoa@uwyo.edu.
Craft and bake sale coming up
The 18th Annual Craft and Bake Sale, sponsored by the Rock Creek Country Club, is set for 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 5 at Rock River School, 252 N. Morris St. in Rock River. The public is invited to shop with local artisans for arts, crafts, gifts, baked goods and more.
Beitel music events announced for 2019-202 school year
Beitel Elementary School has the following musicale vents planned for the current school year:
n FOURTH- AND FIFTH-GRADE PERFORMANCE: 6:30 p.m. Nov. 19 at Laramie High School
n CHOIR AND DRUM CIRCLE: 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at the University of Wyoming Education Auditorium
n FIFTH-GRADE BAND (DISTRICT): 7:30 p.m. Jan. 16 at Laramie Middle School
n FIRST-, SECOND- AND THIRD-GRADE PERFORMANCE: 6:30 p.m. March 3 at Laramie High School
n CHOIR AND DRUM CIRCLE: 6:30 p.m. April 28 at University of Wyoming Education Auditorium
n SPRING SING (DISTRICT): 6:30 p.m. May 7 at Laramie High School
n FIFTH-GRADE BAND (DISTRICT): 7:30 p.m. May 14 at Laramie Middle School
n KINDERGARTEN PERFORMANCE: 6:30 p.m. May 19 at Beitel Elementary School
