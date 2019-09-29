Local student completes degree at Wichita State University
More than 350 students completed their degrees at Wichita State University in summer 2019.
Bridget C. Schabron, of Laramie, earned a Master of Science.
WOTM hosting dinner event
The Women of the Moose are hosting a Homemade Fried Chicken Dinner from 4-6 p.m. today at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. There will also be a 50/50 raffle and a bake sale. The dinner will support Rylie Heggie, who wants to go to London next summer. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children and can be purchased in advanced from 3-8 p.m. at the lodge or at the door. It is open to the public. There will also be order forms for her homemade caramel apples. Those who can't make it to dinner can call 760-0860 to place an order or stop by the lodge during operating hours. They will be available for pickup from 4-6 p.m. Oct. 26.
LYP to host police chief
The Laramie Young Professionals will meet form noon-1 p.m. Tuesday in the upstairs area of the Library Sports Grille & Brewery. The guest is Laramie Chief of Police Dale Stalder.
Intersection of Grand, 22nd to partially close Tuesday
On Tuesday, 22nd Street just north of Grand Avenue will be closed at Grand Avenue as WYDOT crews repair concrete at the intersection.
Drivers will not be able to access 22nd Street to the north of Grand Avenue. Traffic will be detoured onto Willett Drive and around the project area.
South of Grand Avenue, 22nd Street will be unaffected by the work.
Construction is expected to take about one day, weather permitting. Drivers should plan ahead and use alternate routes.
Kiwanis to host BBBS speaker
The Laramie Kiwanis Club will meet at noon Tuesday at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The speaker will be Hannah Eslinger from Big Brothers Big Sisters. The annual installation of officers will also take place during this meeting. Guests are always welcome.
Special meeting planned for Tuesday
A special Albany County Hospital District Board of Trustees meeting is at 4 p.m. in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Spruce Conference Room. The meeting is to discuss the new market tax credit program.
LPCC board to meet
The Laramie Plains Civic Center Joint Powers Board will be having its monthly meeting at 5:15 p.m. Wednesday in Room 208 of the civic center, 710 Garfield St.
UW Libraries to host open education symposium Thursday
University of Wyoming Libraries will host its second annual Open Education Symposium on Thursday.
The symposium brings together educators, librarians, instructional designers, administrators and students from across the region to talk about increased access to education and textbook affordability.
The event will begin at noon in Room 506 of Coe Library. Presentations are scheduled until 5 p.m. The symposium is free and open to faculty, staff and students at UW and Wyoming community colleges, as well as regional Colorado institutions. Lunch will be provided. To view the symposium schedule or to register, go to https://uwyo.libguides.com/wyoer.
Brittany Dudek, library coordinator at Colorado Community Colleges Online, is the keynote speaker.
For more information, call 766-6860 or email hbaribea@uwyo.edu.
UW acting president to give State of the University address
University of Wyoming Acting President Neil Theobald will provide updates on key issues and initiatives and outline future plans during his State of the University address from 3:30-5 p.m. Thursday at the Marian H. Rochelle Gateway Center.
Members of the campus community and the public are invited to attend the event, which will be followed by a reception. Wine, beer, soft drinks and hors d’oeuvres will be served.
Before the acting president’s address, introductory remarks will be offered by Jason Wilkins, president of the Associated Students of UW.
UW employees have been granted 90 minutes of release time to attend the event, which also may be viewed via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/d004cd615d1c40dbb1d30d84dd631cc51d.
Elijah Anderson to speak on race relations
One of America’s most prominent scholars will visit the University of Wyoming when Elijah Anderson gives a campus address Thursday.
Anderson plans to discuss his most recent work at 4:10 p.m. in the College of Education auditorium. The event is free and open to the public.
Anderson’s talk is hosted by UW’s Office of the President; the Department of Criminal Justice and Sociology; the School of Politics, Public Affairs and International Studies; the Department of English; the School of Culture, Gender and Social Justice; and the Honors College. For more information, email Adrienne Freng at AFreng@uwyo.edu.
StudioWYO Presents to host Sorry No Sympathy, Wynona, Sunnydale High
Wyoming melodic hardcore band Sorry, No Sympathy, alt-rock band Wynona and punk rock band Sunnydale High will hit the StudioWYO stage for a night chock-full of diverse, intense and heavy performances.The concert is from 7-10 p.m. Thursday at the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. The show is free to the public (21 and older).
Kicking off the evening is Sunnydale High, a post-punk quartet out of the wind ravaged land of Laramie and Northern Colorado.
Wynona’s music is hard hitting and immersive.
Hailing from the windswept plains of Wyoming (a place not thought of when it comes to metal), Sorry, No Sympathy has been delivering their unique brand of melodic metalcore with no signs of slowing.
Follow StudioWYO on Facebook for more information.
Drop-in Meditation planned for Fridays
Drop-in meditations occur from 12:15-1245 p.m. Fridays at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. Weekly mindfulness meditations will be guided by UW faculty and staff on a rotating basis. Meditation cushions and chairs are provided. Whether you are a first-time participant or enjoy a regular practice, all are welcome to unwind and experience a sense of calm. Sessions are free to the public.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go towww.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
VFW to host fundraising dinner
Laramie VFW Post 2221, 2142 Garfield St., is hosting a Wreaths Across America Indian Taco fundraising dinner from 5-7 p.m. Friday at the VFW. The dinner is co-hosted by WAA fundraising partners, Jacques Laramie Chapter of the Daughters of the America Revolution and Laramie Valley Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol. Funds raised will buy wreaths to place on veteran graves at Greenhill Cemetery this holiday season. Tickets are $12 at the door, and the dinner will also feature a silent auction.
Wreaths Across American began in 1992, when Worcester Wreaths was left with a surplus of wreaths at the end of the holiday season. For more information on local plans, email waa-greenhill@charter.net. Wreaths will be placed beginning at 11 a.m. Dec. 14.
State Silent Witness Ceremony set for Saturday
SAFE Project is hosting this year’s State Silent Witness Ceremony to remember the women, children and men who have lost their lives in Wyoming domestic violence related homicides. Those who were lost in these tragic incidents are known as the "silent witnesses."
The event begins at 9 a.m. Saturday in the University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium. A march to honor and remember the silent witnesses from around Wyoming is from 10:30-11and ends at Alice Hardie Stevens Center for a brief reception with light refreshments.
Members of the community and people from around the state are invited to join to remember the victims and pledge to end the violence.
Email info@safeproject.org, call 742-7273 for find the event on Facebook for more information.
Piano/trumpet recital set for Oct. 7
The University of Wyoming Department of Music presents guest artist Zach Buie, trumpet, and professor Theresa Bogard, piano, in a chamber recital at7:30 p.m. Oct. 7 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall.
The recital is free to the public.
The program will feature chamber music for trumpet and piano by Debussy, Shchedrin, de Falla, Plog, and Turrin, as well as the premiere of a new piece by UW composer Anne Guzzo, “The Long Road.”
Mass Imprisonment in America: A Presentation by Sam Mihara
During World War II, Sam was imprisoned with his family at Heart Mountain, Wyoming. He was just 9 years old and was one of the 120,000 people of Japanese Ancestry forced into prison camps. Today he is a national speaker on mass imprisonment and a lecturer on the topic at UCLA, U.C Berkeley and Harvard. Sam is the winner of the Paul A. Gagnon Prize and history educator of the year, 2018.
The event is at 7 p.m. Oct. 9 at the Albany County Public Library, 310 S. Eighth St. and is sponsored by ACPL. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Cassandra Hunter at 721-2580, ext. 5433, or chunter@acplwy.org.
Looking Backward: WWII and its Resonance Today short film screenings and discussion
The showing of three short films followed by a public discussion led by University professor, Dr. Adam Blackler. We will be showing Night and Fog, Charlottesville: Race and Terror, and A Night at the Garden. Night and Fog, the 1956 French film depicts the atrocities suffered behind Hitler’s Concentration Camps; Charlottesville: Race and Terror is a 2017 Short Documentary following the aftermath of a violent White Supremacist protest that left one woman dead; A Night at the Garden is a 2017, Award Winning Documentary depicting a Nazi rally held at Madison Square Garden in 1939. Join us in a Public discussion about the impacts of White nationalism and its place in our history and modern times.
The event is at 7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the Albany County Public Library and is sponsored by ACPL. Refreshments will be served.
For more information, contact Tyler Brown at 721-5566 or tbrown@acplwy.org.
ACSD Premier Elementary Art Exhibition Awards Ceremony set for Oct. 10
The public is invited to the opening and awards ceremony for the Albany County School District's Premier Elementary Art Exhibition.
This annual event is a highlight for student artists and their parents and caregivers.
This year's ceremony is from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 10 at the University of Wyoming Art Museum.
Art educators from Albany County School District No. 1 choose top works from students to create this exhibition. First, it hangs in the Albany County School District Administrative Offices, then makes its way to the Centennial Complex Wyoming gallery. The University of Wyoming Art Museum hosts an annual awards ceremony to honor the hard work of these students and their teachers.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
UW Symphony Opening Night set for Oct. 10
The University of Wyoming Symphony Orchestra’s Musical Mystery Tour season opens Oct. 10 with a concert of Tchaikovsky, Dvořák and Gwyneth Walker. The concert is at 7:30 Oct. 10 in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Concert Hall. An opening pre-concert reception, hosted by the Symphony Association and sponsored by UniWyo Credit Union, will start at 6:45 p.m.with light refreshments, music by the UW graduate string quartet and an opportunity to meet other lovers of symphonic music
Call 766-6666 to order tickets. Tickets are also available in person at the Buchanan Center and UW Union box offices and at www.uwyo.edu/finearts. Admission is $12 or $8 for seniors and $6 for students. To silently post on social media, ask for “tweet seats.”
Book Discussion: They Called Us Enemy, by George Takei
A discussion of the book “They called Us Enemy”: by George Takei. “They Called Us Enemy” is Takei's firsthand account of years behind barbed wire, the joys and terrors of growing up under legalized racism, his mother's hard choices, his father's faith in democracy, and the way those experiences planted the seeds for his astonishing future.
The event is at 2 p.m. Oct. 11 at the Albany County Public Library and is sponsored by ACPL. Refreshments will be served, and copies of the book are available at ACPL.
For more information, contact Tyler Brown at 721-5566 or tbrown@acplwy.org.
The Cottage planning trunk sale
The Cottage at St. Matthews is having its annual car "trunk" sale from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Oct. 12 at104 S. Fourth St. A $40 donation buys one of 30 parking passes. Sellers can buy a pass, park their car and sell their junk. Participants keep all profits after their donation. Music, food, a pumpkin patch and fun for all will be in the joint parking lot between the Soup Kitchen and The Cottage. All proceeds from the passes go to clothing the community through The Cottage’s Voucher Program.
Businesses invited to Wyoming Supplier Fair
Companies interested in doing business with the University of Wyoming from across the state are invited to UW’s first-ever Wyoming Supplier Fair on Oct. 15.
The event is part of UW’s BUY-WY initiative, which formalizes the university’s commitment to support Wyoming’s economy by encouraging university employees to purchase from Wyoming suppliers.
The Supplier Fair will run from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. in the university’s Wyoming Union Ballroom. Participants will have the opportunity to share information about their businesses; strengthen existing relationships; reconnect with past customers; network with others; and learn more about UW’s procurement processes.
For more on the BUY-WY initiative, go to www.uwyo.edu/buy-wy.
Google Partner Workshop: Spruce Up Your Holiday Marketing Plan
The Wyoming Women's Business Center invites the public to learn how to grow digital skills before the rush of the holiday season.
Join a livestream event from 9:45-11:30 a.m. Oct. 16 that will teach three important ways to reach customers online. Topics include Google My Business listings, online advertising, and email marketing. The Wyoming Women’s Business Center, Works of Wyoming and Constant Contact team up with Google for this educational opportunity. The livestream is presented by Google. This workshop is free. Please RSVP to WWBC@UWYO.EDU to reserve a spot.
Read, Rant, Relate: partnership with Relative Theatrics coming up
Join Relative Theatrics for refreshments and free reading of 'Bauer' by Lauren Gunderson at the University of Wyoming Art Museum from 6-9 p.m. Oct. 17. The reading is presented in conjunction with The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for Wyoming exhibition. The reading will be followed by a discussion proctored by Patrick Konesko, assistant professor at the University of Wyoming, where he teaches courses in theatre history, dramatic literature, acting, and directing. Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, call 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
Third Annual WOMENgineering Conference set for October
The University of Wyoming Society of Women Engineers student chapter will host its third annual WOMENgineering conference Oct. 19 at UW’s Engineering Education and Research Building.
Female representation in engineering has grown over the past several years, in part, by continued outreach from the SWE chapter, a registered student organization (RSO). The purpose of the RSO is to help women achieve their full potential as engineers and leaders, expand the image of the engineering profession and demonstrate the value of diversity in the industry.
Conference registration is open to female students in fifth through ninth grades. Complimentary lunch will be served, and students will hear from a guest speaker.
Parents may register their students for the free conference here. Deadline to register is Oct. 7.
Film Screening: Herb and Dorothy 50x50
The public is invited to a free film screening of Herb & Dorothy 50X50 from 5-7 p.m. Oct. 24 in the University of Wyoming Art Museum Classroom. The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for Wyoming is on view through March 21.Exhibition information can be found at www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/exhibitions.
Email uwartmus@uwyo.edu, 766-6622 or go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum for more information.
