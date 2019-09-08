How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is 5 p.m. Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Laramie Woman's Club elects officers
Laramie Woman’s Club officers for 2019-2020 were recently elected. They include:
n President Adrienne Polis
n First Vice President Karol Corbin
n Second Vice President Janine Kropf
n Third Vice President Ina Buckner
n Recording Secretary Jennifer Clark
n Treasurer Karen Bard
n Corresponding Secretary Sharon Yovich
The LWC's club year begins at noon Friday at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 University Ave., located on the grounds of the Ivinson Mansion, and continues on the second Friday of each month. Meetings begin with a pot luck luncheon, followed by a speaker and short business meeting.
Call Kropf at 209-523-3435 for additional information.
Laramie seeks input for economic development plan
The city of Laramie recently announced a new survey released to collect feedback from city residents about topics including jobs, infrastructure, and their vision for the future of the community, for the developing 10-year Economic Development plan. The city has partnered with Fourth Economy and Community Builders to guide and engage residents, students, businesses, and leaders in the planning process. Feedback from the survey will inform the development of all planning to ensure that the Economic Development Strategic Action Plan reflects the needs and interests of community members.
The survey is available at http://bit.ly/thrivelaramie and can be taken in person at upcoming events throughout the community that will soon be announced. Survey participants will be entered to win one of ten $100 downtown gift cards.
SAFE Project planning annual Brunch & Bubbly
Join SAFE Project for its third annual Brunch & Bubbly from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. today at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center.
Tickets are available through Eventbrite or find the link on the Events tab at https://www.safeproject.org or on Facebook.
At Brunch & Bubbly, enjoy a delicious catered brunch and an open bar while supporting SAFE Project's local nonprofit work with survivors of domestic and relationship violence, including free and confidential services and community prevention education.
There will be opportunities bid in a silent auction featuring local items and gift certificates from multiple downtown businesses, Wildcatter seats at a UW Cowboys football game, a Saratoga Inn getaway package, a high dollar tattoo gift certificate, private golf lessons, Denver Broncos football tickets and more.
Admission is $30.
Local Dems to meet Monday
The Albany County Democrats monthly meeting will be from 6-7:30 p.m. Monday at the Unitarian Universalist Fellowship of Laramie, 1402 Gibbon St.
New Dems and old, come and engage with one another, hear about current activities, opportunities for involvement, and upcoming events. All are welcome, and free is available.
Historic preservation board to meet Monday
The Albany County Historic Preservation Board meeting is at 6 p.m. Monday in Room 105 of the Albany County Courthouse, 525 Grand Ave. Email Blair Bales at j.blair.bales@gmail.com or find the board on Facebook for more information.
National Suicide Prevention/Awareness Month events scheduled at UW
The National Suicide Prevention/Awareness Month events planned at the University of Wyoming include:
n Sept. 9- 15: Coe Library book and resource display
n Sept. 10- Oct. 10: “Cycle Around the Globe” event
n Sept. 11-12 and Sept. 25-26: Student mental health screening from 6-7 p.m. at Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center
n AFSP “It’s Real” documentary at 7 p.m. in Room 115 of the Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center
n Candle lighting/moment of silence from 7:45-8 p.m. at Simpson Plaza
n Sept. 18: Gatekeepers training from 10 a.m.-noon at the Wyoming Union
n Mondays Sept. 30-Oct. 21: “Big Sky Mindfulness” from 3:3-4:50 p.m. in Room 117 of Half Acre Recreation and Wellness Center(registration required)
UW Board of Trustees to meet Tuesday-Friday
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees will receive annual updates on UW’s strategic plan, athletics, UW Foundation investments, diversity efforts and graduate medical education during the board’s regular meeting Tuesday-Friday.
The meeting of the full board begins with an executive session Wednesday afternoon, following meetings of various committees of the board that get started Tuesday afternoon. The first open session of the full board begins at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
Meetings are open to the public, except for executive sessions. The public testimony period is set for 11 a.m. Thursday.
On Friday, the trustees are scheduled to participate in the ribbon cutting and grand opening of the Engineering Education and Research Building, along with activities related to the 50th anniversary of the Black 14.
Black 14 football players to be honored at UW
A tribute unveiling of a plaque telling the story of the Black 14 football players highlights a 50th commemoration of the events that took place at the University of Wyoming.
The tribute unveiling of the plaque on the southeast side of War Memorial Stadium near Gate 4 is at 4 p.m. Friday. The event is free to the public. The former Cowboys also will be recognized at halftime of the UW-University of Idaho football game.
Other events include:
n A free public panel discussion from 7-9 p.m. Thursday in the UW College of Arts and Sciences auditorium.
n A free public open house is at 4:30 p.m. Thursday at the Multicultural Resource Centers in the Wyoming Union.
Archaeological society to meet Tuesday
The June Frison Chapter of the Wyoming Archaeological Society will have its first meeting of the fall from 7-9 p.m. Tuesday in Room 150 of the University of Wyoming Anthropology Building, 12th and Lewis streets.
The speaker for September is Alexander Craib, a UW anthropology Ph.D. candidate. Craib will be delivering a talk titled “Dalton Mobility in the Tennessee River Valley: An Assessment of Raw Material Use and Tool Curation” after a short business meeting. New members from the community with an interest in archaeology are always welcome to join.
Contact Rachael Shimek at raeleashimek@gmail.com or 515-231-2003 or find the meeting on Facebook for more information.
Hospice planning bereavement support group
Hospice of Laramie's 12-week Bereavement Support Group begins Tuesday. This group meets from5:30-7 p.m. Tuesday evenings at Hospice of Laramie, 1754 Centennial Drive. Participants will explore essential physical, emotional, cognitive, social and spiritual actions to heal in grief and to find meaning after a loss. The group is $120, which includes a book and journal. A sliding-fee scale is available. Join others for support while healing and embracing the uniqueness of your grief journey. For more information, contact Jeanne Hahn at 745-9254 or jeanne@hospiceoflaramie.org.
SLWSD to meet Monday
The next South of Laramie Water & Sewer District board meeting is at 5:30 p.m. Monday at 2461 County Shop Road.
ACGS to meet Tuesday in Cheyenne
The September meeting of the Albany County Genealogical Society will feature a tour and assisted research at the genealogy section of the Laramie County Public Library in Cheyenne. Attendees will meet at 10 a.m. Tuesday at the Genealogy Section on the third floor of the library, 2200 Pioneer Ave. The section contains the collections once held by the Wyoming State Library as well as other useful resources. Attendees may stay as long as they wish during the library hours. Lunch will not be provided, however arrangements are being made to eat as group at a nearby restaurant. For more information contact Katie Morgan, pksmorgan@msn.com or 399-3881.
Board to elect members
The Community Services Block Grant election of board members representing low-income individuals is from 10:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. Wednesday at the Laramie Soup Kitchen.
Sept. 11 memorial planned
The American Legion will be conducting a 9/11 ceremony at 6:30 p.m. Wednesday at 417 Ivinson Ave. Admission is free, and light refreshments will follow.
LCBA planning events for September
The Laramie Chamber Business Alliance has the following events and reminders for September:
n LCBA MEMBERSHIP LUNCHEON: noon-1 p.m. Wednesday at the Holiday Inn. The topic is Business Beyond Laramie and will feature Jack Bedessem, Trihydro Corporation CEO.
n WESTERN STATES BANK BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30 p.m. Thursday at 3430 Grand Ave. Come for a Business After Hours & Customer Appreciation event.
n UNITED WAY OF ALBANY COUNTY BUSINESS AFTER HOURS: 5:30 p.m. Sept. 25 (location is to be determined).
n Last day to register for the Ag Appreciation Banquet is Sept. 27. The Ag Appreciation Banquet is looking for an Awards Sponsor and an Entertainment Sponsor. Call 745-7339 for more information.
Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee to meet, host soil workshop
Many plants struggle to grow in saline conditions. Those facing these issues can join the Saline Soils Workshop to learn:
n What creates saline soils?
n How much salinity is too much for plants? (and why)
n When is it practical to do something about saline soils to improve plantgrowth?
n What can you do to address it?
The workshop is from 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday at the Monolith Public Access near Laramie
Due to an expected quorum of voting members, this University of Wyoming-sponsored workshop will be considered an official meeting of the Monolith Ranch Advisory Committee. This workshop is open to the public. RSVP at 721-2571 or bsebade@uwyo.edu for further information. Participants are responsible for their own transportation.
Commission to meet
The regular Albany County Planning and Zoning Commission meeting will be at 7 p.m. Wednesday in the Commissioners Room of the Albany County Courthouse.
The agenda can be found at www.co.albany.wy.us.
First Interstate Bank hosts companywide Volunteer Day
First Interstate Bank is hosting its second annual Volunteer Day on Wednesday. As part of this philanthropic effort, all First Interstate locations will close at noon Wednesday, giving employees paid time from 1-5 p.m. to volunteer in their communities.
Locally, First Interstate employees will be supporting Family Promise by collecting donation items and site clean-up.
First Interstate clients will still be able to utilize the Bank’s mobile banking and online banking features during Volunteer Day. Clients can also connect with First Interstate’s Client Contact Center at 855-342-3400 during this time to address any immediate banking needs.
Book club to meet
The Second Story Book Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Night Heron Books, 107 Ivinson Ave.
The group will discuss "False Positive" by local author Andrew Grant.
Grant will attend the meeting to discuss his book. "False Positive" is the first in a series about Alabama detective Cooper Devereaux. A seven-year-old boy has disappeared from his home and the more Devereaux digs into the missing child’s background, the more he discovers about his own
The Second Story Book Group meets on the second Thursday of every month. The selection for October is "Orphan Train" by Christina Baker Kline. All are welcome to attend.
Commissioners to host meet and greet
The Albany County Commission is planning a no-host meet and greet for 7-8:30 a.m. Thursday at Perkins Restaurant.
Call 721-2541 or email commissioners@co.albany.wy.us for more information.
UW Music to present saxophone, piano concert
The University of Wyoming Department of Music will present a guest recital with Peter Sommer, saxophone, and Time Burns, piano, at 7:30 p.m. Thursday in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. The recital is free to the public.
The concert will feature “Sonate in C# for saxophone and piano” by Decruck; “Sonate for saxophone and piano” by Denisov; “Croquembouches for saxophone and piano” by Delvincourt; and Pradakshina; and “Sonata for Saxophone” by James M. David.
Sommer has contributed his energetic tenor playing to musical projects ranging from bebop to avant garde at venues across the nation and around the world. Burns is a versatile performer and collaborator, with significant instrumental, vocal, and choral accompanying experience.
Workshop to feature cybersecurity
A Laramie business workshop titled “Addressing the 3 Ps of Cybersecurity” is planned for 8:30-10 a.m. Thursday in Room 208 of the Laramie Plains Civic Center.
Stop by for an open discussion and free workshop about how a business can address the 3 Ps of cybersecurity: phishing, patching and passwords. The workshop is hosted by the Wyoming Women's Business Center and presented by Patrick Wolfinbarger, co-founder of CyberWyoming.
PFLAG to meet
The monthly meeting of the PFLAG Laramie Chapter will be at 6:30 p.m. Thursday at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ, 602 Garfield St. PFLAG unites people who are lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender and queer with families, friends and allies. Chapter meetings are hosted the second Thursday of the month and are open to all. For more information, email pflaglaramie@gmail.com.
Big Laramie Mosquito Control Corporation to meet Thursday
The Big Laramie Mosquito Control Corporation will host its annual meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at Harmony Elementary School. Residents are encouraged to attend to be sure their property is included in the 2020 spray program.
Only a small portion of this private mosquito control program is covered by tax dollars. The balance must be paid for by the voluntary financial support of all residents and landowners within the spray
area. The business meeting on the 12th will include a detailed financial report of the Big Laramie Valley spray program and information about the results of the 2019 spray season. Staff members from Albany County Weed and Pest and the City of Laramie Mosquito Division have been invited to attend.
UW campus master plan open house set for Friday
Members of the campus community are invited to attend an open house with Sasaki -- the university’s campus planning consultants -- to become acquainted with the draft campus master plan and provide feedback.
The event is from 9-10:30 a.m. Friday in the Wyoming Union Family Room and will begin with a short presentation.
Following the presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to visit stations representing the five key themes of the plan.
The draft plan is the culmination of eight months of work and incorporates a 20-year vision for the campus. The comprehensive plan addresses a range of topics, including academics and research; student life and housing; landscape and open space; sports and recreation; mobility and access; and parking and infrastructure.
Grand opening for UW Engineering Education and Research Building scheduled
The University of Wyoming will celebrate the grand opening of the Engineering Education and Research Building at 11:30 a.m. Friday with a ribbon-cutting ceremony and tour of the new facility. The free public event will be inside the EERB, 1114 Bradley St., east of the Michael B. Enzi STEM Facility.
Speakers at the event will be former Gov. Dave Freudenthal; Tom Botts, co-chair of the Wyoming Governor’s Energy, Engineering, STEM Integration Task Force; UW Board of Trustees Chairman David True; UW Acting President Neil Theobald; and College of Engineering and Applied Science Dean Michael Pishko.
The four-story EERB features an expanded Student Innovation Center (makerspace) that will facilitate faculty research and student education, and also provide the public opportunities for tours and hands-on learning experiences.
Laramie Audubon Society to celebrate 20th anniversary with potluck picnic,
On the evening of May 4, 1999, a group of about 50 Laramie residents convened at the Albany County Public Library to form the Laramie Audubon Society as a local chapter under the National Audubon Society. To celebrate this 20-year anniversary, LAS invites its many past and current members as well as the community to a potluck picnic from 2-4 p.m. Saturday at Optimist Park. LAS will provide refreshments and ice cream. Participants are encouraged to bring their own place settings and a dish to share. Activities will include a scavenger hunt and games for the kids and birding along the Laramie Greenbelt, designated as an Audubon Important Bird Area.
Albany County Art Educators Exhibition to close
Albany County Art Educators Exhibition featuring artworks of Paige Gustafenson, Nikki Yeigh, Sharon Mathisen, Cassa Hollenbeck, Jamie Godsey, Nathaniel Reitzel and Justin Deegan is set to close Saturday at the University of Wyoming Art Museum. Admission is free to the public.
Contact Katie Christensen, UW curator of education and statewide engagement, at 766-3496 or katie.christensen@uwyo.edu for more information.
Front Porch Music Festival to debut Sept. 15
The Laramie Public Art Coalition with financial support from the city of Laramie Parks, Trees and Recreation Advisory Committee is bringing the community a unique public art experience: The Front Porch Music Festival.
Emerging and established local musicians will perform live on the front porches of six homes in the Tree Area for an intimate musical experience from noon-7 p.m. Sept. 15. Maps with suggested walking and biking routes will be available at www.laramiepublicart.org/front-porch-concert-series and at www.facebook.com/events/677848809354246/
For more information about the event, email wyomingirl@gmail.comor publicartlaramie@gmail.comor visit www.laramiepublicart.org/event-schedule, or follow Front Porch Music Festival on Facebook.
Free language, cultures courses offered at UW
Fifteen nonformal world languages and cultures courses will be offered for free this semester at the University of Wyoming.
The World Language and Culture Program is offered to both the UW and Laramie communities. Classes in Arabic, Armenian, Bengali, Chinese, Farsi, German, Hebrew, Hindi, Japanese conversation, Korean, Portuguese, Russian, Spanish, Tadjik/Dari and Uzbek will begin Sept. 16 and end Dec. 6.
Classes will be offered throughout the day and early evening, generally once a week. The schedule may be found at www.uwyo.edu/wlcp/index.html.
Initial registration for the WLCP classes prior in-person registration may be done at https://docs.google.com/forms/d/e/1FAIpQLSeENCZTCypjTxLcT652_GRVXniP7RWiZOQRDM-2w-TR3c8qJQ/viewform. For more information, email WLCP Coordinator Dilnoza Khasilova at dkhasilo@uwyo.edu.
e2e Wyoming hosts meeting
The Wyoming Technology Business Center will host an e2e Wyoming meeting from 4:30-6 p.m. Sept. 17 at Bond’s Brewing Co., 411 S. Second St.
The meeting will include networking time but will be more informal. The meeting will include a few announcements and a speaker who will talk approximately 10 minutes. The focus will be on having more local entrepreneurial engagement.
Administered by the University of Wyoming’s Office of Research and Economic Development, the WTBC is a not-for-profit business incubator that provides entrepreneurs with the expertise, networks and tools necessary for success.
To register for the e2e meeting, call the WTBC front desk at (307) 766-6399 or email wtbcdesk@uwyo.edu.
Desserts to Die For returning
The University Women’s Club is hosting its annual membership event Desserts to Die For from 7-6 p.m. Sept 18 at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot. The event will feature an assortment of delicious desserts. Information about the club’s groups will be given and ladies can bring their membership forms that evening. The University Women's Club is open to all women in Laramie and surrounding areas. The Club hosts the annual Holiday Home Tour in Laramie to raise funds for a scholarship for non-traditional female students at UW as well as many other fun groups. For more information, contact Shantel Anderson at bodesmom@gmail.com or 399-4066.
Blood drive set for Sept. 19
The next Vitalant blood drive is planned for 12:30-5:30 p.m. Sept. 19 Laramie Fire State No. 3.
Each donation has the potential to save three lives.
StudioWYO to present Shovelin Stone and The Locals
The Colorado-based folk duo Shovelin Stone and Laramie-based group The Locals are hitting the StudioWYO stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 19 in the University of Wyoming Union Gardens for a night of foot-stompin’ fun.
The Locals are a little bit country and a little bit rock ‘n’ roll, and everything you want from a High Plains bar band from Wyoming.
The Locals formed in 2015 as a collaboration between songwriters Jon Gardzelewski, a Laramie native, and Spencer Pelton, a Wyoming transplant from East Tennessee with a revolving rhythm section including Laramie’s Shawn Hess and the Jalan Crossland Band’s Pat Madsen.
The show is free to the public (21 and older). Contact Hannah Rhymes at hrhymes@uwyo.edu or 405-200-2444 or find StudioWYO on Facebook for more information.
Coal Crek Tap/LPCC/BendeRuble Sound present Laradise Music Showcase
The Laradise Music Showcase is planned for 8 p.m. Sept. 20 at the Gryphon Theatre, 710 Garfield St. Doors open at 7 p.m., and admission is $12.75-$18.40.
The showcase will feature Jalan Crossland and Banshee Tree.
Banshee Tree has quickly developed a reputation as one the west’s most multifaceted young touring bands. Combining the sounds of acoustic instruments with a diverse blend of EDM, jam, & early jazz, Thomas LaFond’s intrepid lyrics and compositions serve as a platform for hot swing and deep trance grooves.
Jalan Crossland is an “endemic Wyoming treasure” (Rita Basom- Wyoming Arts Council). He is widely acclaimed by audiences, critics and his musical peers as being a premier acoustic guitarist, as well as banjo player, singer-songwriter and engaging showman.
Flute recital set for Sept. 23
University of Wyoming flute professor Dr. Nicole Riner will present a faculty recital with collaborative pianist Dr. Xin Chang from 7:30-8:45 p.m. Sept. in the Buchanan Center for the Performing Arts Recital Hall. Admission is free to the public.
“Old, New, Borrowed, and Blue” represents the entire artistic spectrum of the flute. “Old”: Sigfrid Karg-Elert’s Exotique Impressions, the composer’s answer to Debussy’s impressionistic style and armchair tourism. “New”: Philadelphia composer Joseph Hallman’s four pieces, which samples from and celebrates composers from the 20th and 21st centuries. “Borrowed”: Riner’s original transcription of the lush and heroic Sonata in F Major, originally for violin. “Blue”: Florida native Roger Zare’s take on blues and jazz sounds for flute and soprano saxophone.
The concert is free to the public.
LRCD to meet Sept. 24
The Laramie Rivers Conservation District regular meeting of the Board of Directors is at noon Sept. 24 at the USDA Service Center, 5015 Stone Road. For more information, call 721-0072.
Archaeology lecture set for Sept. 26
The 21st Annual George C. Frison Institute of Archaeology and Anthropology and Wyoming Archaeology Awareness Month sponsored lecture is at 4 p.m. Sept. 26 in the University of Wyoming Ag Auditorium. Dr. John W. Verano, a professor in the Department of Anthropology at Tulane University, will present this year’s lecture titled, “Human Sacrifice in Ancient Peru: New Discoveries and New Questions.”
Contact Judy Wolf at judy.wolf@wyo.gov or 766-5366 or go to www.wyoshpo.wyo.gov/index.php/events-training/archaeology-awareness-month for more information.
Downtown Mashup set for Sept. 27
Laramie Main Street Alliance and the University of Wyoming invite the public to the Downtown Mashup from 7-11:30 p.m. Sept. 27 at the Laramie Historic Railroad Depot and surrounding area.
There will be activities, games, food, live music, representatives from UW student organizations and exclusive swag.
Featured bands this year are both from Laramie — The Locals and The Woodpile (presented by Premier Bone & Joint Centers). Other entertainment will include MC’s from the local improv troop This Just In the UW Cheer Squad, wagon rides with UW College of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ team of draft horses Pistol & Pete and a bouncy house for the younger attendees.
Find the event on Facebook for more information.
Folk singer to perform Oct. 1
Folk singer/songwriter Bill Staines will perform in a house concert at 7 p.m. Oct. 1 in the game room of the Mad Carpenter Inn, 353 N. Eighth St. Although there are no tickets, come with $15/person to drop in the jar at the door. Call 742-0870 for more details.
ACPL Foundation hosting murder-mystery event
An Albany County Public Library Foundation fundraiser is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Oct. 5 at the Laramie Plains Civic Center, 710 Garfield St. Attendees will play a live version of Clue: A Murder-Mystery Game to guess the murder, room and weapon
The event includes apps, dinner, two drinks and a mystery. Tickets are $75 per person or $140 per couple and can be purchased at www.foundation.acplwy.org or by emailing jgraef@acplwy.org or calling 721-2580, ext. 5457.
Annual health fair set for Oct. 5
The 2019 Fall Into Good Health Fair is from 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Oct. 5 in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Members of the Laramie community and University of Wyoming are welcome to attend to learn more about their health and all the services local health care professionals provide. Services offered include flu shots, lipid testing, diabetes screening, asthma counseling and much more. The fair is hosted by University of Wyoming School of Pharmacy Phi Lambda Sigma chapter.
David Sedaris coming to Laramie
Wyoming Public Media will present David Sedaris at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 28 at the University of Wyoming Arts & Sciences Auditorium. Come for new, never-before-heard stories. Doors will open at 6:30 p.m. with book signing both before and after the show.
Tickets may be purchased at the UW Fine Arts Box Office, Wyoming Union Information Desk, online or at 766-6666. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $20 for UW students.
With sardonic wit and incisive social critiques, Sedaris has become one of America’s pre-eminent humor writers. He is the master of satire and one of today’s most observant writers.
The University of Wyoming Bookstore will provide copies of the full Sedaris repertoire available for purchase from 6:30 p.m. until after the reading.
