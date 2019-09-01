How to submit to Local Briefs
Local Briefs publish once in Sunday newspapers. If you have a Local Brief you’d like to submit, send it to news@laramieboomerang.com. Include who, what, when, where, why and how in the brief, as well as the cost and where to go for more information, if applicable. Word limit for briefs is 125 words. Briefs will be published in chronological order, and if space prohibits publication, some briefs might be moved to the next available Sunday. Submitting information for briefs does not preclude the Laramie Boomerang from possibly writing a story on it. All submissions will be edited for grammar, style, spelling, libel and length. The deadline is noon Fridays for the next Sunday publication. Contact Kayla Dumas at 755-3333 or Joel Funk at 755-3328 for more information.
Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline available
The Laramie Suicide Prevention Hotline is a 24-hour crisis line that you can call or text if you are feeling scared, depressed, alone, angry, or any other painful feelings that are hard to deal with by yourself. Call or text. 307-977-7777.
Sometimes the last thing you want to do is talk about the way you are feeling, but often that is the one thing that will help you feel better.
Calls are free and you will be connected with someone in Laramie who is trained to talk or text to those in crisis.
We are here and we want to help.
Albany County shooter earns 2nd place
Kenny Lankford shot his way into second place overall at Camp Atterbury Indiana while competing in the 2019 NRA High Power Championships. His score of 2369-116X placed him next to National Champion Ronald Zerr from Tucson Arizona who shot a 2374-106X. SSG Sean Morris of the U.S. Army Reserve placed third with 2366-87X. Lankford shot a Remington 700 scoped rifle chambered with a Bartlein barreled 223 Remington in this National Championship.
Enrollment open for Preschool Bible Time
Enrollment is now open for Preschool Bible Time, which is located at Calvary Laramie, 520 Grand. The preschool meets from 8:30 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday and is open to children from 3-6 years old who are potty trained, with flexible enrollment available. The program focuses on Bible teaching and kindergarten readiness through stories, lessons, songs, games, crafts and play. The preschool is a state-licensed childcare center. Go to www.preschoolbibletime.org or find the group on Facebook for more information.
Health events planned for September
The follow health events are planned for this month:
n Cent$ible Nutrition Classes for WIC clients are at 4 p.m. Sept. 10 and noon Sept. 18 at the Albany County WIC Clinic, 609 S. Second St. Call 721-2535 for more information.
n A free breastfeeding class for all pregnant women is at 11 a.m. Sept. 11 at the clinic. Call 721-2535 for more information.
n A free community breastfeeding café is from 11 a.m.-12:30 p.m. Sept. 3 and Sept. 17 at Basic Beginnings South, 3520 Garfield St. Drop in at any point. Call Jasmine Puskarcik at 721-2535 for more information.
n A Laramie Breastfeeding Coalition meeting is from 12:15-1 p.m. Sept 9 in the Ivinson Memorial Hospital Turtle Rock Conference Room.
Kelly Hafner to perform
Musician Kelly Hafner will perform a show at 8 p.m. Thursday at Coal Creek Coffee Co.’s uptown location, 2317 Grand Ave.
Sultry smoke and white-hot fire escape the lips of the Austin singer/songwriter on her debut release, “If it’s Love.” It’s an ambitious work for an independent artist releasing her first full-length album.
Rummage sale to benefit Foster Grandparents
The Foster Grandparents of the Wyoming Rockies are having a rummage sale from 8 a.m.1 p.m. Saturday at the building at LaBonte Park, 968 N. Ninth St. All proceeds will benefit the Foster Grandparent program and the Home on the Range Animal Shelter. Shop for your next treasure while supporting local organizations.
Free child abuse prevention training set for Saturday
Open to Laramie community and presented by Meghan Thiel with help from the Laramie Police Department, a free child abuse prevention training is set for 9-11 a.m. Saturday at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 3311 Hayford Ave.
Contact Cathy Hancey at cathyhancey@gmail.com or 208-351-1421 or go to www.keepkidsafe@hotmail.com for more information.
WOTM planning trunk sale
The Women of the Moose are hosting a trunk sale Saturday in the south parking lot at the Moose Lodge, 409 S. Third St. Sellers can rent a space (or two) and sell from their vehicles for $10 per parking space. There will be some 8-foot wooden tables for sale ($5) and chairs ($3). Set-up will be at 8 a.m., and the sale starts at 9 am.
To reserve a space, email shutton@uwyo.edu, stop by the Lodge for an application or call 745-3039 and leave a message by 6 p.m. Friday.
Local birder to visit ranch
The Laramie Audubon Society will host a field trip to Wyoming Hereford Ranch in Cheyenne on Saturday. The group will meet at 7 a.m. at Night Heron Books to arrange carpool groups and expects to be back to Laramie around 1 p.m. The group anticipates walking one to two miles on gravel roads and flat grassy areas. Attendees should bring clothes suitable for the changing Wyoming weather, sturdy shoes, water, snacks, and binoculars. More information will be available on the group’s website at www.laramieaudubon.blogspot.com.
Interfaith gearing up for Fall Festival and Open House
Interfaith-Good Samaritan is hosting a community Fall Festival and Open House from 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday at the new location, 712 Canby St. (across from LaBonte Park). Join Wyoming First Lady Jennie Gordon; Laramie Mayor Joe Shumway and the Jubilee Days Royalty for this community event. Activities include the Sue Wedel Run, Walk, Wheel races (5k, 3k and slacker), tours, a free barbecue lunch and performances by the Lost Birds and UW Swing Club.
Additional race information is available at https:// ultrasignup.com. Call Lisa McElwee at 399-2817 for event details. The event is free to the public.
Fundraiser 5k to benefit STAC
The STAC (Surviving and Thriving After Cancer) 5k Fundraiser is planned for 10 a.m. Saturday at Optimist Park.
The event will also includes vendor booths, live music and door prizes.
A $20 entry fee benefits STAC. Register at www.ivinsonhospital.org/stac.
LYP to meet Sept. 10
The next Laramie Young Professionals luncheon meeting is at noon Sept. 10 at the Library Sports Grille & Brewery.
LYP will be hosting Bernie Bradley, a consultant with Mountain West Farm Bureau Insurance. He will be talking to us about taking advantage of the many benefits the Laramie community has to offer new businesses, many of which convinced him to move here.
First listening session planned for UW president search
Members of the campus community and the public have an opportunity to weigh in on the search for the University of Wyoming’s next president during a listening session Sept. 10 on the UW campus.
The session is scheduled for 1:30 p.m. in the Wyoming Union Ballroom. Those who are unable to attend in person may participate via WyoCast at https://wyocast.uwyo.edu/WyoCast/Play/4c39bd7cd7764c13967a8f24a0cd4e811d.
Two more listening sessions are planned — one Sept. 24 on campus, the other Sept. 25 in Casper. They will air via WyoCast as well.
Written comments about the desired qualifications and characteristics of the next president also are being accepted via email at trustees@uwyo.edu, and regular mail at Presidential Search Committee, c/o Office of the President, 1000 E. University Ave., Laramie, WY, 82071.
UW extension workshop planned for Sept. 11
The University of Wyoming Extension will be hosting a workshop for landowners that deal with saline and salty soil issues from 5:30-7 p.m. Sept. 11 3 miles south of Laramie on Highway 230 at the Monolith Public Access. The workshop will cover information on what creates saline soils, how much salinity is too much for plants, management tools for saline soils, and what practices are best for preventing saline soil issues in the future. To get to the workshop, follow the access road for ¾ of a mile to a parking area on the left side of the road. To RSVP, contact the Albany County Extension Office at 721-2571 or bsebade@uwyo.edu.
Peak Wellness Center hosting raffle to benefit Albany County United Way
The Peak Wellness Center office in Albany County is hosting a raffle to benefit Albany County United Way with a basket of University of Wyoming athletic items including an official Coach Craig Bohl signed football and two tickets to the UW Cowboys vs. University of Idaho Vandals game scheduled for Sept. 14. The drawing is Sept. 12.
Items in the basket also include two official Wyoming T-shirts, snacks and drink koozies. Raffle tickets are $3 each or can be purchased four for $10.
Raffle tickets can be purchased at the Albany County Peak Wellness Center, 1263 N. 15th St., or by contacting Katie Wille at 745-8915 or katie.wille@peakwellnesscenter.org.
Weekly square dance lessons start Sept. 12
Square dance lessons will be offered from 6:30-8:30 p.m. Thursdays from Sept. 12-Dec. 19 at the Quadra Dangle Square Dance Club, 3905 Grays Gable Road.
The classes is for “ages 8-98.” The first two lessons are free.
Call 742-6008 for more information.
StudioWYO Presents: Moral Panic and Doug Wood set for Sept. 12
Studio WYO is bringing Moral Panic and Doug Wood to the stage at 7 p.m. Sept. 12. The performances are at the University of Wyoming Union Gardens. The show is free to the public.
Wood is opening the evening and brings a unique guitar playing style that is inspired by a wide variety of artists. He’s known for his rhythmic beats and fingerstyle techniques that diversify every set he plays.
Headlining the evening is the Americana-rock band Moral Panic, a rambunctious group of seasoned musicians. The local five-piece is much beloved in Laramie, though they draw a crowd across the state and are veterans of WhatFest.
Contact Hannah Rhymes at hrhymes@uwyo.edu or 405-200-2444 or find the event on Facebook for more information.
Fellow talk planned for Sept. 12
Cerro de Pasco was rich in copper and other metals, bringing in early 20th century Americans who formed the Cerro de Pasco Company.
Juan Manuel Rubio, a Ph.D. candidate at the University of California, Irvine, describes the history of the investors, managers, and employees working for the company while relating the personal trajectories of its founding investors and examining the visions and assumptions that led them to invest and develop a mining enterprise in Peru.
Rubio will discuss "American Incaism: Nature, Labor, and Race in Peru's Copper-Mining Circuit, 1902-1912” from 3-4:15 p.m. Sept. 12 in Room 155 of the University of Wyoming history building. The talk is free to the public.
Contact Matt Troyanek at troyanek@uwyo.edu or 766-5066 for more information.
Coops needed for annual Tour de Coop
The annual Tour de Coop is back, and Laramie Local Foods is looking for coop for the event. The Tour de Coop is from 9 a.m.-noon Sept. 14 and includes a brief talk on poultry nutrition followed by a tour of several different local poultry coops. A $5 donation is requested. All ages are welcome.
UW Campus Pass offers glimpse of university life
Students and families interested in learning more about the University of Wyoming should plan to attend Campus Pass in September.
One of the university’s most anticipated visit events of the year, the Saturday program provides students with a unique look into the many resources on UW's campus and an opportunity to cheer on the Pokes.
The Sept. 14 event features:
n 10:30-11:30 a.m.: Check-in | Resource Fair
n 11:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.: UW highlights from students, faculty and Admissions
n 12:30-2 p.m.: Lunch | campus tours | games on Prexy’s Pasture
n 2 p.m.: Countdown to kickoff
n 2:15 p.m.: Campus Pass students pick up football tickets
n 3 p.m.: Kickoff of UW vs. Idaho football game
Climate forum set for Sept. 16
A Wyoming climate forum is planned for 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave. The event is free to the public.
Multi-media and multi-disciplinary presentations will help attendees confront the growing climate crisis.
Event to feature local foods
A local foods showcase sponsored by Big Hollow Food Co-op is slated for 5 p.m. Sept. 16 at the Alice Hardie Stevens Center, 603 Ivinson Ave.
Bring your best local-sourced cooking to win prizes and bragging rights. Everyone can enter — individuals, restaurants, social groups, etc.
Go to www.atacc.us/food for rules and entry form.
Conversation on "The Constitution, Congress and the Presidency: What are the Limits of Power? Set for Sept. 17
Join U.S. Senator Alan K. Simpson (retired) as he speaks with two former Members of Congress, Republican Scott Klug and Democrat Dr. Brian Baird about the flexibility and limits of constitutional power and how the relationship between the Constitution, the Congress, and the Presidency has changed from their time in public office to today. The discussion will take place from 3:45-5 p.m. Sept. 17 at the American Heritage Center's Stock Growers room.
The event is free to the public.
Contact Leslie Waggener at lwaggen2@uwyo.edu or 766-2557 or find the event at www.uwyo.edu for more information.
Soroptimists to meet Sept. 19
The Soroptimists of Laramie meet at noon every third Thursday of the month at Altitude Chophouse & Brewery. The next meeting is Sept. 19.
Call Chelsie Mathews at 721-2511 for more information.
UW planning fall opening reception
The Fall Opening Reception for the University of Wyoming Art Museum is set for 6-8 p.m. Sept. 20 at the museum.
This is a celebration of the fall exhibitions with hors d'oeuvres and a cash bar.
Fall 2019 exhibitions include:
n "(re)Evolution: Enrique Gomez de Molina & Troy Abbott"
n "Trey Duvall: Do,Do,Do,Do,Do"
n "UW Visual Arts Department Faculty Exhibition"
n "Pat Guthrie Teaching Gallery Exhibition"
n "The Dorothy and Herbert Vogel Collection: Fifty Works for Wyoming"
n "Sharon Louden: "Windows" at the University of Wyoming Art Museum"
The event is free to the public.
Go to www.uwyo.edu/artmuseum/exhibitions for more information.
