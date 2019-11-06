Laramie High School students will be available for one-one-one smartphone tutoring during Senior High Tech, which takes place from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. Thursday at the Eppson Center for Seniors.
The LHS Zonta Club is a part of a national group of student clubs sponsored by Zonta International, an organization of professionals empowering women worldwide through service and advocacy.
"Zonta club decided to participate because we are all about helping the community out in events or in volunteer work," said Abigail Whitman, a member of the LHS Zonta Club. "This event was perfect because it is bringing seniors closer to the younger generation, and young minds get to observe and talk to the wise. I personally enjoy getting high schoolers involved because it is a great opportunity to show how little events like these can be a huge part of learning and community service."
The student members will be available for one-on-one assistance with smartphone questions and issues, helping with anything from how to send a photo to loved ones to adjusting the settings or downloading an app.
The event is a collaboration between the high school, the Eppson Center and AARP Wyoming. There is no requirement to be an AARP member to participate.
Lunch will be provided by AARP Wyoming; all folks need is to bring their phone or laptop.
Senior High Tech is more than just a quick question-and-answer session. Thomas Lacock, associate state director of communications and state advocacy for AARP Wyoming, said often the conversations last much longer than even the event itself.
“Once they get into it, it’s interesting to watch that dynamic of the 50-plus and the students,” Lacock said. “It starts with the phone and then … they start talking and the phones get put down and there’s just an inter-generational conversation.”
Although this is the first Senior High Tech hosted in Laramie, AARP has hosted 16 similar events in municipalities throughout the state with resounding success. One last week in Thane had 57 people and there were well over 100 in Lander a couple of weeks ago, Lacock said.
The event itself started almost by accident. After hearing a man in Goshen County express frustration last year that he spent more time asking his grandkids technology questions than enjoying time with them, Lacock said he mentioned the idea for an event to his niece, who was in the Lingle-Fort Laramie High School’s student council and chapter of the Future Business Leaders of America.
Excited about the idea, the students immediately jumped on board and helped host three events the first year, including one in Goshen County. This year, Becky Farrell with AARP gathered interest from almost 18 senior centers around the state and connected them with potential student groups.
Lacock said it has continued to be relatively easy finding student organizations willing to help, especially considering there is no extra knowledge, fundraising or training time involved.
Beyond the opportunity to get some phone tips and tricks, the event also gives the chance for folks over 50 years old to socialize.
Improving access to social situations, Lacock said, is one of AARP’s big initiatives and for good reason; in an AARP- and Stanford University-sponsored study compiling five years of Medicare and Medicaid data, researchers were able to tie $6 billion a year in claims to issues stemming from social isolation.
“We know people who are socially isolated tend to have 3.4 times higher likelihood of being depressed and are 2.5 times more likely to suffer from dementia or Alzheimer’s (Disease),” Lacock added. “So, in addition to just wanting that human interaction, there’s a real cost to social isolation.”
Senior centers “do a fantastic job of acting as that hub” for social interaction, Lacock said.
He added senior centers can also act as a conduit to services like home-delivered meals and congregate meals. Per capita, Wyoming residents take advantage of both services more than any other state, even with just two official Meals on Wheels programs.
Further acting as that conduit, the event will include Wyoming Relay, a deaf services program offered by the Wyoming Division of Vocational Rehabilitation, an agency of the Wyoming Department of Workforce Services. Wyoming Relay will be at the event offering services to those who struggle with hearing loss, including connecting hearing aids to Bluetooth devices, downloading assistive apps to phones and more.
Looking forward, Lacock said there are plans to add further assistance programs to the event. With more hospitals offering apps to access medical records and test results, they’re looking to partner with organizations to help incorporate assistance accessing those programs as well.
“I’m interested to see where that goes because we’ve got a couple of the organizations interested in working with us in this way to maybe show off some new telehealth options or start to talk about other ways that people can kind of own their own health,” Lacock said.
