“Cause we need a little Christmas/right this very minute…”
(From the Broadway musical, “Mame.”)
Well, we are about to enter the final homestretch to 2020, thank goodness, and let’s all agree, it’s been one heckuva year. Who knew when it started that it would go the way it has.
That’s why for the remainder of this year the Laramie Boomerang wants to hear from you. We want you to email us with personal stories that are uplifting. You can write these yourself —and please, limit yourself to approximately 650 words — or send an email to Managing Editor Steve Steiner, and provide a phone number he can reach you: ssteiner@laramieboomerang.com.
If you have photos, even if only a headshot, please include it in your email.
Let’s bring some holiday cheer to close out this year.
