A second wildfire is burning in northern Albany County Sunday just days after the Clemons Fire began along Wyoming Highway 34.
The Cabin Fire, located about 20 miles north of Clemons Fire, had burned about 150 acres as of Sunday morning. The fire began just after 5 p.m. on Saturday. As with the Clemons Fire, the cause at this stage is unknown.
The Clemons Fire, located about 40 miles northeast of Laramie in Sybille Canyon, began just after 6 p.m. on Wednesday. Around 290 acres were burned and the fire was 80% contained on Sunday morning.
Melissa Mokry, public information officer for the Wyoming State Forestry Division, said she was not aware of any threatened structures in either fire.
Responding agencies to the Cabin Fire included Albany County Fire District No. 1 and the Wyoming State Forestry Division. Three Type 1 handcrews, two Type IA crews, three helicopters, air attack and multiple local agency engines were helping fight the fire on Sunday.
Sunday has the potential for gusty winds as relative humidity will be low with temperatures reaching into the 90s. Vicinity showers are possible in the area.
The Boomerang will have more information on both fires as it's available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.