The University of Wyoming search committee tasked with finding the university’s next president has selected a search firm, Georgia-based Parker Executive Search, to aid in the search.
The search committee interviewed three other companies by video last week before landing on the selection this week.
The search firm will funnel applicants it identifies to the search committee, which consists of 16 members selected by Board of Trustees Chairman Dave True.
Parker Executive Search conducts searches for both academia and companies.
Former UW President Dick McGinity, who’s been charged with seeking out presidential candidates from outside academia, will forward any candidates he identifies to Parker Executive Search.
Earlier this year, UW Interim President Neil Theobald told the Laramie Boomerang he’s likely to pursue the job on a permanent basis.
“When the time comes, I expect I will seek to be considered,” he said at the end of July.
Last week, Gov. Mark Gordon, who appoints all trustees, wrote in an open letter that the trustees should not “default to the perceived ‘obvious’ or expected choice.”
Gordon’s spokesman, Michael Pearlman, later told the Boomerang that, while Gordon doesn’t have a personal aversion to Theobald, the governor’s warning was indeed specifically “referring to the acting president.”
“No matter how tempting it may be to insert a familiar face into the top position, it is a notion which should be resisted in favor of conducting a comprehensive search to recruit a large and diverse pool of well-qualified applicants,” Gordon said in his letter.
At the end of last week’s board of trustees meeting, Faculty Senate Chair Ken Chestek, who also sits on the search committee, said Gordon’s instructions for an open search align with the vision the trustees have set out.
“I think I’m speaking for other faculty members when I say that we agree the search needs to be wide open, and I thank Chairman True for his guidance,” Chestek said. “His charge to the committee is exactly what Governor Gordon has asked.”
Chestek urged people with ideas for candidates to pass them on to the search committee.
“I can say I already have one name I’ll pass onto the search committee,” he said.
After Chestek’s comments, True said the suggestion that the presidential search won’t be open runs counter to all the evidence.
“It is clearly the intent of this body to have a very open and transparent process,” True said. “It has been decided months ago by (the trustees). If people are paying attention to actions taken by this body, it is clearly demonstrated. Some around the state evidently don’t know that. I don’t know where that perception comes from.”
True also bristled at Gordon’s suggestion that “the university’s essential mission is not well articulated nor well appreciated.”
“It is the time to demonstrate vision and capacity,” Gordon said in his letter.
Last week’s opening of the Engineering Education and Research Building, True said, is “a clear demonstration of the vision or the mission of this institution.”
The search committee will eventually pore through the applicants provided by the search firm before ultimately passing on a list of 12 names to the board of trustees.
While the board hopes to receive that list of semifinalists before winter break, True has also given the search committee the leeway to take more time if necessary.
The search committee will host a “listening session,” where feedback on the presidential search will be solicited, 4-6 p.m. Tuesday in the Rochelle Gateway Center.
Once the search committee hands over the list of semifinalists, the trustees might add other candidates, though they’ve said they won’t consider applicants specifically rejected by the search committee.
UW doesn’t plan to release the names of candidates until the trustees have narrowed the list to 3-5 individuals.
At that point, UW plans to bring candidates to campus for public forums. Trustees are hoping to have a new president in place by July 1.
