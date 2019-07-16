The school board of Albany County School District No. 1 approved a one-year contract extension for Superintendent Jubal Yennie.
The board approved a $2,148 salary increase for the man, bringing his total salary up to $181,148.
The action extends Yennie’s contract through June 2022. The salary increase amounts to 1.2 percent, the same percentage increase given to teachers as part of several budget decisions for the 2019-2020 school year.
The decision on Yennie’s contract was made following an annual performance review of the superintendent conducted by the school board Wednesday.
Janice Marshall, who chairs the school board, said in a press release the evaluation last week was “very positive.”
“Yennie’s strong leadership has positively affected the climate and culture in the district,” Marshall said. “I believe that district employees and students are supported, valued and respected. Yennie strives to fulfill our district’s vision: Entrusting and empowering everyone to excel. His focus on collaborative instructional practices highlights Yennie’s ability to allow his staff to maximize their strengths while working as a team.”
In 2018, Yennie received a 8.4 percent bump in pay, the first raise since he was hired in 2015.
A third of that increase came from restructuring his contract to include 20 more work days, up from the 240 days his contract previously entailed.
The restructuring brought his contract in line with other central administrators whose contracts already include 260 work days.
The superintendent was first hired on a two-year contract in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.