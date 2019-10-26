Albany County School District No. 1 officials have put together a committee to consider ways the Pilot Hill parcel, a roughly 5,500-acre tract of land on the east side of Laramie, can be used as an outdoor classroom for area schools.
After the idea came up at a September school board meeting, a committee that’s co-chaired by school board member Nate Martin and Indian Paintbrush Elementary School Principal Justin Pierantoni is set to meet for the first time this week.
“We don’t know where it’s going to go right now, but it’s a potential for our kids to learn more about the world around them and the area around Laramie,” Martin said. “As far as I understand, the sky is kind of the limit.”
Once talks about the possibility of using the Pilot Hill land as an outdoor classroom popped up, Martin said quite a few science teachers expressed interest in joining those discussions.
The Pilot Hill committee now has about 15 members, and not all are district employees.
Martin said he expects that, alongside the programmatic discussions, the committee is likely to discuss possible infrastructure needs.
“I’m not an outdoor education expert, so what I think of might be completely different from the educators, but some of the ideas I’ve heard include interpretative signage along trails or a dedicated structure to serve as an outdoor classroom,” Martin said.
At a September school board meeting, one volunteer working on the Pilot Hill project said a planned trail system on the land could also be a good asset for ACSD No. 1 athletics.
“We’ll have non-motorized recreation trails that will provide access and activity for athletes for training and different competitions,” Sarah Brown Matthews said. “I know the mountain biking team at Laramie High School is really gaining momentum.”
As well as enhancing students’ scientific knowledge, Martin said having students spend time on Pilot Hill will also foster their sense of place.
“It’s a tremendous asset for our community, both in terms of providing access to public lands and being an economic development tool to attract and retain people,” he said. “In terms of education, I think that if people learn about the place around them, it enriches their lived experience, and it might help retain students who might otherwise take off after graduating.”
Amanda Lopez, a fifth-grade teacher at Linford Elementary School, said a nearby option for outdoor education would be more inclusive for all students, some of whom aren’t able to take overnight trips away from home.
“As a fifth-grade teacher, I take kids to Teton Science School every year,” Lopez said. “We’re gearing up for that right now, and it’s a big four-day commitment.”
The Office of State Lands and Investments is currently working on a plan to exchange state-owned land for the Pilot Hill land. If that plan comes to fruition, the Pilot Hill tract should become public land in 2020.
