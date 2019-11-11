Laramie Montessori Charter School physical education teacher Eli Lilley is an Army Guard warrant officer deployed overseas for his second year, but his students remember him well and still look forward to his yearly visits for field day.
“He would always make stuff fun,” fourth-grader Grace Bunning said, remembering the many creative variations of tag she and her classmates played in his class three years ago.
Montessori Principal Mark Crawford described Lilley as a “multi-talented individual” who is “Wyoming through and through.”
“Eli is just an incredibly kind and patient person. He is very conscientious,” Crawford said. “We just feel honored to have him on our staff. I’ve learned a lot from him because he’s just such a kind-hearted patient, yet hard working individual.”
For Veterans Day, the school organized the large-scale Adopt a Soldier project to send letters and care packages to Lilley and his unit and to teach students about the military, including military history and the history of the holiday, symbolism, relevant geography, and the local cultures of the places where United States troops are stationed.
Lower elementary teacher Janelle Still and Title 1 teacher Cassidy Newkirk started the project at the beginning of the school year.
“We really wanted to do something, not only for Eli, but to teach kids about veterans and their sacrifices” Newkirk said. “We wanted to help show our kids how they could be a part of something bigger.”
Students have been writing letters and making cards for the past week, but the school started collecting donations shortly after the school year began this fall.
“It’s crazy the amount of stuff that’s been donated,” Newkirk said.
“The kids adore him,” Still said, “which is why we have so many donations. He’s very much missed.”
In addition to the students’ letters and crafts, packages will include snacks, personal hygiene items, small games, and painted jars filled with real American soil, each with the fingerprint of a student at the school.
The Albany County Stockgrowers donated 200 beef jerky sticks.
On Monday, the school invited cadets, veterans, firemen and members of Lilley’s family to have lunch with students and to participate in packaging donated items.
Newkirk and Still said they hope the project will be ongoing, and that the students can develop a pen-pal relationship with the service members who receive the letters.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.