Albany County School District No. 1 board members discussed the latest COVID-19 data in the county and brainstormed the logistics of a hypothetical move to Tier I learning during a work session Thursday evening.
Albany County health officer Jean Allais updated the board with Thursday’s COVID-19 statistics, including 35 new lab-confirmed cases in the previous 24 hours, bringing the county total to 385 plus 77 probable cases, with 265 probable and lab-confirmed cases recovered. Twenty-seven lab-confirmed cases have been among people 19 or younger. Two people were in the hospital at the time because of coronavirus.
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said about 60 percent of public school families are completing the district’s daily health check, which asks parents to confirm their children aren’t experiencing any common COVID-19 symptoms. The health check is conducted through the Power School program, for which about 90 percent of families have registered this year.
“We all have to take the responsibility,” Yennie said. “That is another one of those reminders that we need as a community.”
Currently, Laramie High School and Laramie Middle School students attend classes under the Tier II plan, meaning students attend in-person classes two days a week and do their work virtually otherwise. All other district schools are operating at Tier I, meaning students attend in-person classes five days a week. At all schools, COVID-19 mitigation strategies include social distancing, face coverings, hand-washing, increased cleaning and disinfection measures and health screenings.
Allais said that under new guidelines from the Wyoming Department of Health issued for K-12 schools, quarantine is no longer recommended in the case of potential exposure if both the infected party and the exposed party were wearing masks, even with close contact.
“This is huge,” she said. “Data from Wyoming schools over the past month has demonstrated that transmission is unlikely to occur when both parties are wearing face coverings.”
Allais said Nebraska has also made such a recommendation, while the CDC still recommends quarantine in the case of possible exposure at close quarters despite face mask use.
Instead, if potential exposure has occurred and both parties were wearing masks, the exposed person is requested to self-monitor for two weeks, and stay home and consider testing only if symptoms develop.
Yennie said three district students — two at the elementary level and one at the secondary level — have tested positive for COVID-19 this year, while 40 students and 15 staff members are currently under quarantine.
“We anticipate a number of them to be released,” he said.
Reports from school principals
Laramie High School principal Jeff Lewis and Laramie Middle School principal Kevin O’Dea both gave positive reports to the board regarding Tier II learning and student progress.
Lewis said he’s working on tracking student pacing compared to last year to see if more students are failing classes or falling behind. Students are welcome to come to the school on their virtual days or on Fridays if they want extra help, or even if they just to use the school’s wireless Internet system, he said.
“There are no questions asked. We make space available for them that is safe,” Lewis said.
At the middle school, students are invited to go to the Greater Wyoming Big Brothers Big Sisters headquarters near Undine Park for extra in-person support on their virtual days, because the middle school facility doesn’t have extra room to accommodate social distancing, O’Dea said.
“We feel that we’re accomplishing a great education for our students right now in a way that’s safe for our students,” he said. “Our teachers are working really hard.”
Board member Jamin Johnson questioned how well the offers of extra support were being communicated to families, noting that he was having a hard time figuring out what was available for his own student.
“I learned about Big Brothers Big Sisters through word-of-mouth, and I’m a pretty engaged parent,” he said.
Considerations for Tier I learning
Regarding a potential move to Tier I learning and students attending full-time, Allais said there’s no restriction for such a move except the capacity of each facility to accommodate social distancing, which is what prompted starting the year at Tier II at those two schools in the first place.
“I recommend that we continue doing six feet and continue wearing face masks,” she said. “If there’s some other way to do that — thinking outside the box — I have no objection going to Tier I.”
Allais said she anticipated a need for such measures until the population has achieved herd immunity, which could be when a vaccine is widely available.
“This is a marathon. It’s not a sprint. I think we’re in it for the long haul,” she said.
Lewis said the high school is a big building with plenty of open space, and classes could be moved to larger spaces like the theater. Some rooms are flexible spaces and could be made larger by removing mobile walls.
At the same time, teachers might struggle to manage a class in such a large space. He said many teachers feel safe and Tier II and some might resist a move to Tier I.
O’Dea said middle school teachers feel similarly, based on reports from department leaders.
“In every department, the preference is to remain at Tier II,” he said.
Board members wondered whether a move to Tier I, if implemented too soon, could increase the chance of widespread transmission and result in a move to Tier III, when everything is conducted remotely.
“At least we get to put eyes on those kids, give them direction, stuff like that,” said board member Lawrence Perea of Tier II. “Tier III takes it all away.”
Board members and principals said they had been receiving lots of communication from parents, seemingly evenly split on preferences. Both principals praised students for adhering to safety measures and having good attitudes.
“It’s been an exceptional year,” Lewis said.
The board is set to meet next on Oct. 14.
