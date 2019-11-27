Laramie’s children are growing increasingly hungry, at least when considering the growth of the Albany County School District No. 1’s backpack program.
Each Friday of the school year, the backpack program gives a bag full of snacks, easy meals, fruits and vegetables to children who may not otherwise know where their weekend meals would be coming from.
“Unfortunately, the need for the kids has increased,” said Jill Dunn, ACSD’s Food Service manager. “We are seeing more needy families; we’re seeing more homeless families.”
Started in 1985, Dunn said the program provided roughly 60 bags of food per week when it first started. Since then, it’s doubled.
Right now, the program is at 140 bags a week, and Food Service administrative assistant Jonie Markle said. “It goes up every week.”
“Where we’re at now is far ahead of where we were last year at this time,” she added.
By the end of the previous school year, the program was preparing 200 bags a week.
Awareness of the program has grown, but Markle and Dunn said there is an increased need as well.
Students must be referred to the program by a teacher, counselor, nurse, principal or the district’s homeless liaison.
Luckily as the need has grown, community support for the program followed suit, Dunn said, especially in the last three or four years. The Moose Lodge frequently helps stuff the backpacks, which are filled each week, and other organizations host bag stuffing nights as well.
The program accepts donations year-round, including food like macaroni and cheese, pop-top can meals like soup or Chef Boyardee, canned tuna, oatmeal packets or jerky sticks.
The school district is peanut and tree nut-free, so no peanut products will be accepted.
While of course, the need for food donations is growing, Markle said another need often gets overlooked: backpacks.
“Because of the number of bags we do send out every week, we at times are running down to the bare minimum,” she said. “We do get some back, but we don’t get them all back.”
The district accepts backpacks, drawstring bags or grocery tote bags, both new or used, so long as they’re clean and in good working order. Clear backpacks, however, are not accepted.
“We don’t want kids walking away with a backpack of food that is visible to the other children because we want them to feel like they’re not singled out,” Markle said.
The program also accepts cash donations, which are used to fund food and backpack purchases.
The ability for students to discreetly get extra food instead of going to class hungry, Dunn said, is what makes the program able to do what it’s intended to do.
“The fact that we’re able to give kids nutritional substance over the weekend where they might not have it, I think that helps them with their learning capabilities when they come back to school,” she said.
Donations are accepted at the Food Services building, 419 S. Eighth St.
