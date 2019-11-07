Kara Guenther, an employee with Sodexo, serves Yaseena Khasilova one of a variety of sauces to go with her free vegetables at the Albany County School District's Wellness Fair on Wednesday at the Laramie High School commons. The fair featured eight vendors, including Acre, a University of Wyoming student gardening group who gave fair attendees free basil plants. Other vendors included UW students teaching families about the health benefits of vegetables, information about ACSD's Backpack program and physical therapy tips from the Spine and Injury Clinic of Laramie.