A newly improved fiscal picture means Albany County School District No. 1’s cash reserves will rise to 13% of its budget by the end of the 2020 fiscal year.
When budgeting for the fiscal year began, the reserves were expected to stay flat at 10%.
That means the district’s fund balance will have doubled, from $4.1 million to $8 million, in just four years.
Since 1997, Wyoming law has prevented school districts from carrying reserves in excess of 15% of their budget.
However, the cash reserves predating 1997 are exempted from that rule.
Because ACSD No. 1 had $1.5 million in reserves going into 1997, it could still add $2.1 million to its reserves without going over the legal limit. However, districts are able to get around the cap by transferring money out of the general fund.
ACSD No. 1 lowered its reserves to 7% when constructing the new Laramie High School.
That down-spending ended up reducing the district’s credit rating.
To avoid financial risk, the district’s business manager, Ed Goetz, has advocated increasing reserves to 10% of the district’s budget — but no higher.
How much districts carry as reserves can have political consequences in the Wyoming Legislature.
When districts have high fund balances, those cash reserves often become fodder for fiscal hawks in the Legislature to advocate for more funding cuts.
To them, cash reserves are an indication that schools are over-funded.
In the past, ACSD No. 1 has earned praise from conservative legislators to its approach to budgeting.
A July 2018 memo from the Legislative Service Office indicates at the end of 2016, none of Wyoming’s 47 other school districts had a lower percentage of cash reserves than ACSD No. 1.
In his summary of the budget, Goetz said the increase to 13% would be “well received by bond rating agencies and lenders for bus leasing interest rates.”
“This level of reserves will give the board and superintendent much greater flexibility to address the negative impacts of the special education reimbursement freeze and any future legislative action,” he said.
The looming threat of K-12 funding cuts can create a “catch 22” dilemma for districts.
While high cash reserves can encourage legislators to make deeper cuts, Goetz has said higher reserves are important in case the Legislature makes sudden cuts.
Since Wyoming’s economic downturn in 2016, legislators have tinkered with the K-12 funding model each year, with funding cuts going into effect in just a few months after they’re voted into law.
The best way to allow districts to lower their reserves percentage, Goetz said, is for legislators to give a “predictable supported (K-12 funding) system.”
“The difficulty comes from the fact that it’s not predictable, it’s not stable, and it’s subject to change from year to year,” he said. “It’s hard to know whether they’ll do something painful in a year. Anymore, it seems like you’ve got to wait until the end of the session to know what’s going to happen.”
“We need to have legislators that are more self-reflective to know that they’re causing this,” board member Lawrence Perea said. “Right now, we just don’t have that.”
The school board approved the new budget at its Wednesday meeting, the first meeting at which it became clear the reserves would rise by $2.1 million in just two years.
Board member Nate Martin and Mariah Learned, co-president of the Albany County Education Association, both expressed opposition to the 13% figure at the Wednesday meeting.
After negotiations by the district’s meet-and-confer committee, the school board voted this spring to offer a “step increase,” which equates to a $835 annual pay increase for employees.
However, some employees aren’t eligible for the annual increase under the district’s salary schedule. That includes teachers who have more than eight years experience, unless they have a master’s degree.
Increasing costs for the district’s health insurance means some employees will need to pay as much as $300 in increased premiums over the next year.
Learned, a teacher at Slade Elementary School, told the school board the budget was “really disappointing.”
“I would just like to express concern that we’re increasing reserves … while you’ll have employees that will see a net decrease in their pay checks,” she said. “That doesn’t sit well with me.”
Superintendent Jubal Yennie said he “certainly appreciates” Learned’s sentiment.
“We’ve all thought it as well,” he said.
Martin asked whether it would be possible to revisit the board’s decisions on insurance premiums and salaries.
Goetz said trying to change those now would “wreak havoc” on his ability to complete payroll changes.
“I’m sorry I missed the target (on estimating the reserves),” he said. “I wasn’t exactly smiling and thrilled when this came to fruition. I don’t want to bank money anymore than anybody else does.”
Yennie also told Martin he’d like such decisions to be made through the meet-and-confer process “so we can ensure we bring back a recommendation to the board that is fully vetted and thought through.”
However, Goetz and Yennie said the increase to 13% doesn’t mean ACSD No. 1 is as rich as it might seem.
For example, Goetz said repeatedly during the budgeting sessions that the district desperately needs a six-figure investment in technology.
However, administrators opted not to budget for those tech needs until a “technology plan” is needed.
Yennie said that plan should be finished by October, and it’s possible he might recommend tapping reserves for some technology in the upcoming fiscal year.
Goetz also noted the increase to reserves is mostly built on the back of a $799,000 payment from the state for bus replacement. That payment isn’t likely to be continued in future years, Goetz said.
If that payment hadn’t happened, board member Karen Bienz noted the district would be actually running a deficit while committing itself to increased expenses.
“All of these expenses that we’ve committed to, we can’t backtrack on,” she said. “We can’t backtrack on things we’ve given in terms of salary and benefits raises. Those are now constants that we are required to maintain going forward.”
