Maddie Winder called out to a girl rolling toward a school bus on a Razor scooter around lunchtime on Tuesday.
“Hey girlie girlie,” she said. Then she opened the back of the school bus and grabbed a brown paper bag with breakfast and lunch for the girl.
Winder, a school district employee and elementary education student at the University of Wyoming, has been handing out bags of food to children in Laramie from some of the district’s school buses, which have become mobile food distribution centers during the pandemic.
Each bag contains a free breakfast and lunch for a child. On Fridays, the bags have enough food for three days worth of breakfast and lunch, so that children stay well fed over weekends.
Many children rely upon schools for lunch and breakfast during normal times, even before unemployment rates spiked this year. The bags of food and buses have helped ensure that children in Laramie do not go hungry.
Albany County School District No. 1 has handed out more than 44,000 bags of food for school-age children since schools closed in March, said Jill Dunn, who manages food services for the district.
Meals are available from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday at three schools in Laramie and one in Rock River.
But the district has tried to make it easier for families to get lunches if they do not live near the regular distribution sites. Each weekday, yellow school buses travel to eight spots across the city around lunchtime with bags of food.
More than a quarter of the bags the district has distributed since March have come from the buses. A Boomerang reporter rode along on a bus Tuesday as it distributed more than 30 bags to families at Laramie Montessori School, Beitel Elementary School and Laramie High School.
Many people get meals from the bus regularly, and Winder has started to recognize them on the route, she said.
One elementary student who picks up meals at Laramie Montessori School often draws pictures for the Winder and the bus driver, she said. Some of the pictures are arranged in the bus.
“She’s really sweet, and she always has a big bow in her hair,” Winder said.
At another stop, two girls who often pick up lunches have also sold Girl Scout Cookies, Winder said. She and the regular driver keep a box of Samoas, the caramel and chocolate Girl Scout Cookies, on one of the front seats as a snack.
Scott James, the director of state and federal programs at the district, knows how important it is that students have enough food.
“Food impacts learning development,” he said. “If you take care of those physical security needs, that promotes additional learning.”
When schools are open, 30% of students in the district receive free or reduced price lunches, James said.
The Department of Agriculture funds the Summer Food Service Program, which provides meals to children when school is not in session. ACSD No. 1 has participated in this program in past summers, but with fewer sites.
When schools started closing across the country in March, the USDA announced that they would expand the normal summer program to include districts where students had to stay at home. The agency also made it easier to make to-go bags for students, rather than students eating at the schools, to comply with social distancing requirements.
The district will continue distributing the lunches from school buses until school starts again in the fall, James said, unless the number of people seeking food falls dramatically. The district added a new early evening food pickup time at Spring Creek Elementary School earlier this month, for families who cannot come during the middle of the day.
