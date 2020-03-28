After Gov. Mark Gordon ordered on Friday that all K-12 schools in the state will need to remain closed until at least April 20, the Albany County School District No. 1’s board is set to approve this week a “virtual learning plan” that the district will move when classes resume April 6.
In order to keep receiving state funding, all districts in Wyoming are required to have such plans approved by the Wyoming Department of Education before classes resume next week.
When the board voted during spring break to keep schools closed until April 6, ACSD No. 1 Superintendent Jubal Yennie said administrators were considering options for some students, especially those with special needs, to return to school April 6 while most students proceeded with classes via online means.
However, by that time ACSD No. 1’s virtual learning plan was sent out to principals and teachers for review this week, the plan was already to have all class be online-only.
That’s fortunate, since Gordon’s Friday order makes clear that “shall not hold in-person classes until no sooner than April 20.”
“Staff and teachers may continue to work in school buildings to facilitate adaptive learning/instruction or to complete administrative tasks as directed by school superintendents,” Gordon said.
Yennie told the Boomerang said Friday that he’s confident that ACSD No. 1 will be able to offer a “fair and equitable” education for all students come April 6.
“It is our intent to make sure to offer all educational opportunities for all our students,” he said.
When the COVID-19 outbreak began rapidly growing in the U.S. earlier this month, it originally appeared more difficult for K-12 schools to stay compliant with federal rules for special education students if schools moved to virtual learning.
In March 12 guidance from the U.S. Department of Education, it was made clear that if a district “continues to provide educational opportunities to the general student population during a school closure, the school must ensure that students with disabilities also have equal access to the same opportunities.”
However, Yennie said that some of those concerns have been eased since the department issued follow up guidance on March 21, indicating that “federal law should not be used to prevent schools from offering distance learning opportunities to all students.”
“The Department recognizes that exceptional circumstances may affect how special education and related services and supports are provided to students with disabilities, and the Department will offer flexibility,” the federal department announced.
Yennie said ACSD No. 1 doesn’t intend to exploit that.
“We’re not going to relax any standards just because we can,” Yennie said.
One of the bigger challenges for the upcoming week will be ensuring that all ACSD No. 1 have the technology to be ready for online classes.
On Friday afternoon, the district sent out a survey to all families, seeking information about individual students’ readiness to complete classes online.
Within a half hour of that survey being sent out, 1,200 responses were returned, Yennie said.
“On Monday and Tuesday, we’ll need to make some phone calls,” he said. “We know we have some families out there who can’t respond to the survey.”
During this upcoming week, the superintendent will identify students who don’t have internet or computer access. As needed, the district will provide internet access and devices. Yennie said he’s hopeful ACSD No. 1 has all the computers on hand to make that happen.
“If we had to go out and purchase some things, I’m not sure we’d be able to get any in with the state of things,” he said.
