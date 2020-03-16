Albany County School District No. 1’s school board will have an emergency meeting at 5 p.m. Monday to vote on a recommendation by Superintendent Jubal Yennie to close all schools until at least April 6.
Yennie’s recommendation follows widespread announcements in the last 24 hours of numerous other school closures across the state.
In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, Gov. Mark Gordon and Superintendent of Public Instruction Jillian Balow asked for the closure of all K-12 schools until April on Sunday.
“Evidence of community spread in Fremont County, two confirmed cases in Sheridan County, and pending tests from across the state have led us to this,” Balow said in a press release. “Wyoming has over 90,000 square miles where schooling is an essential function in each community - the decision is difficult.”
According to the press release, the two officials’ recommendation is “is not necessarily based on epidemiological best practices but is an attempt to allow schools and communities to prepare to operate in a way that mitigates community spread of COVID-19 and minimizes negative economic impacts locally and statewide.”
Yennie said that, during tonight’s school board meeting, he will brief board members on plans for shutting down most services while also providing some essential needs, like free-and-reduced lunches for students who rely on it.
Based on a conference call with Balow and Gordon on Monday morning, Yennie said it’s yet to be determined whether ACSD No. 1’s school year will need to be extended.
If the district’s school year wraps up in May as planned, Yennie said the educators will have to find ways to make-up some of the education students will miss from the extension of spring break.
Yennie said there are no plans to offer any online instruction through March, but administrators will continue to consider offering coursework online if it becomes necessarily to keep schools closed even later into April.
“At some point, we’ll have to make a decision how to bring education back online,” Yennie told the Boomerang. “As we’ll work through next couple weeks, we’ll monitor what we can and cannot do.”
Yennie said that employees will continue to get paid as usual during the closures.
