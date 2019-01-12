Laramie High School presented its proposed 2019-2020 curriculum guide to the Albany County School District No. 1 school board this week. Rather than approve the guide, which would make it board policy, the board unanimously voted to send the 58-page document page to back to committee for further review.
Several school board members expressed concern over LHS’s continuing practice of issuing “cum laude” honors to high school graduates.
That practice is currently in its fourth year. High school graduates who earn a minimum 3.8 GPA and complete at least one “advanced course” earn “cum laude” honors.
Students who earn at least a 3.9 GPA and complete at least four advanced courses earn “magna cum laude” honors. Students who earn at least a 4.0 GPA and complete five advanced courses earn “summa cum laude” honors.
Both board members Jason Tangeman and Lawrence Perea expressed support for the practice.
However, board members Nate Martin, Tammy Johnson and Janice Marshall expressed concern.
Martin called it a “weird creep of university culture down into high school.”
“I’ve never been to another high school graduation that uses those terms,” Marshall said.
Johnson said she opposed the continuing practice of publicizing students’ academic performance without their permission.
The practice might embarrass some students who wished their performance was higher. Others who’ve earned those honors might like to keep it private, Johnson said.
She also expressed concern over the guide’s practice of giving students who are “working toward graduation honors” priority in changing their course schedule.
Those students, she said, are probably least likely to need a schedule change.
Before the board considers banishing the graduation honors, superintendent Jubal Yennie said he’d like to survey students to gauge their opinion of the practice. He said his staff will also survey other districts in the state to see if ACSD No. 1 is alone in the practice.
The current proposed curriculum guide also lists several courses that require lab fees.
However, that language is likely to change as the school board plans to pass a new policy this spring that would limit the circumstances in which teachers can charge lab fees.
“We don’t know what to put in the curriculum guide until we get direction from the board,” assistant superintendent Debbie Fisher told the board on Wednesday.
In the fall, a subcommittee began drafting a new policy on fees after Johnson argued the charging of lab fees runs counter to the Wyoming Constitution’s promise of a free education.
“If there’s a class where every single kid in the class needs to pay a fee, either the class need to go or the fee needs to go,” Johnson said Wednesday.
Yennie presented the school board with a working draft of the new policy. In that proposal, a student can only be charged a lab fee if a student project goes “above and beyond” the standard class work, and if a project a student works on becomes the student’s property at the end of the course.
“We looked at several other district’s policies on fees because we didn’t have one. I stole liberally,” Yennie said.
By policy, the school board will need to approve a curriculum guide before spring registration commences.
