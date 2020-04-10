An outpouring of parental support on Wednesday night ultimately couldn’t save the Albany County School District No. 1’s dual-language immersion program for kindergartners.
This comes nearly two months after Superintendent Jubal Yennie and the board called for a comprehensive evaluation of the entire program.
DLI allows some Laramie grade-schoolers to receive half of their day’s schooling in Spanish and the other half in English, learning regular grade-level content in both classes. These develop the children’s language and literacy skills in both languages. The program was first integrated during the 2016-17 school year.
DLI is offered in the district only at Indian Paintbrush and Spring Creek elementary schools. In the kindergarten program, teachers were allowed to speak in English as the students acclimated to the environment, increasing the amount of Spanish included in the curriculum every month.
During the Feb. 12 board meeting, the board was slated to vote on whether or not to eliminate the program for kindergartners. Assistant superintendent Debbie Fisher made the proposal originally.
“We learned that students (in kindergarten) are missing some foundational educational processes that are critical in subsequent learning,” Fisher wrote in a Feb. 5 memo. “Additionally, we learned that other (dual-language immersion) models start in 1st grade to alleviate the concern that we have identified.”
But Yennie told the school board during that Feb. 12 meeting that he’d seen quite a bit of support from kindergarten teachers in the district who didn’t back Fisher’s proposal.
At that meeting, parents read a letter from five teachers who teach dual-language immersion classes at Indian Paintbrush and Spring Creek and urged the kindergarten program to continue.
“We feel that our students who’ve struggled in DLI classrooms would’ve struggled in any classroom,” the teachers wrote. “Traditional classrooms, as well as (dual-language immersion) classrooms, have some students with higher behavioral needs and we have not personally seen any evidence that students in our classes were missing behavioral fundamentals that they would receive had they been in a traditional kindergarten classroom.”
During the more than two-hour board meeting on Wednesday, which took place over a Zoom video conference call and was streamed live to Facebook, many district parents spoke out about how well their children have thrived in the DLI program, both in kindergarten and higher elementary grades.
Some parents expressed concern that the elimination of the kindergarten program would be a domino effect, where the entire DLI program would be slowly phased out.
“This wasn’t what we expected, because we’d been in previous meetings and we’re being told everything’s OK but we have some space issues, but we can get by,” parent Judd Larson said. “I guess I’m caught off-guard by the recommendations, given the research on the effectiveness on how this particular type of program can be beneficial.”
In Yennie’s recommendation to discontinue the kindergarten DLI program, he wrote in a memo to the board that it exacerbated space issues at both elementary schools, which was one of the major reasons behind his decision. During the Wednesday board meeting, it was also noted that members wanted kindergartners to have the opportunity to acclimate to a school environment before adding a new language to their lessons.
Board members Beth Bear and Jamin Johnson pushed back on some of the criticisms they’d heard over the last few weeks, with district parents saying the board and Yennie hadn’t been transparent on their decision-making process regarding the program. Bear said the opposite was true, that the board had spent more time working with district teachers and parents than she’d ever seen.
“There’s been nothing secretive or dishonest about this process and I’d like to make that clear,” she said. “I can understand some on the evaluation committee are frustrated that these recommendations aren’t what they wanted. But it’s Dr. Yennie’s job to make the recommendations for the best decisions for this district.”
Ultimately, seven of the nine board members voted to discontinue the kindergarten program, with board member Jason Tangeman being the only one who voted “nay.” Member Tammy Johnson wasn’t present for the vote.
Ellen Fike is a freelance writer living in Cheyenne. She can be reached at elfylucille@gmail.com. Follow her on Twitter at @EllenLFike.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.