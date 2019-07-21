The Albany County School District No. 1 school board voted 5-2 Wednesday to contract out with Premier Bone & Joint Centers for athletic trainers to work with the schools’ youth sports.
The action triggered substantial discussion among the board after one board member, Nate Martin, raised concerns about privatizing school services, especially when board members have familial connections to the contractors.
Ultimately, only Martin and board member Tammy Johnson voted against the action.
Board member Karen Bienz, whose husband is an orthopedic surgeon at Premier Bone & Joint, abstained from the vote and removed herself from the board’s dais during the discussion.
Premier Bone & Joint will be paid $88,810 annually for the contract. The contract runs for three years and “shall automatically renew for up to three additional one-year terms unless this contract is terminated.”
The medical provider will be required to have a licensed athletic trainer on campus “on a daily basis” for the duration of the school year.
Premier Bone & Joint will maintain an athletic training room during after-school practice schedules, attend home sporting contests and away games for basketball, football, soccer, track, volleyball and wrestling.
The athletic trainer will be responsible for managing head injuries and making decisions about which student-athletes are cleared to play.
In total, the contract calls for Premier Bone & Joint to monitor about 1,500 hours worth of sports.
“For $85,000, we’re getting a whale of a deal for these two athletic trainers,” Board Chair Janice Marshall said.
She also said having athletic trainers not being district employees would help uphold the integrity of the decision-making process regarding which students are determined to be physically ineligible to play.
“It allows the person who’s doing the athletic training to not have any undue influence from someone within the district,” Marshall said. “For instead, if the superintendent would say ‘Yes, my son had a concussion but he really needs to start in the basketball game this week.’”
Martin, however, expressed concern about what he sees as a “pattern” in privatizing school services.
Last year, the school board contracted out management of its school lunches to Sodexo.
Earlier this year, the district also considered privatizing its groundskeeping services amid the scheduled retirement of one of the district’s groundskeepers. The district received two bids, which the school board rejected. The lower of the two bids was $255,000 and the district’s current in-house cost for grounds maintenance is $186,000.
“We’re farming this out to the private sector, and in general, I don’t think that that’s a good practice for the district,” Martin said. “Once you (privatize), you always say you’ll check back and see how it’s going. But we never really get a chance to do that, because something else is going to come up and we’re constantly moving onto the next thing. It’s always a one-way street.”
Martin also expressed concerns about the business connections some current and former district officials have.
“We just saw our colleague (Bienz) move out of the room because her husband is a seasoned professional at the place that’s vying for this contract,” he said. “A couple months ago, we gave a pretty sweet rental deal to the spouse of a recently resigned board member. I would be hard pressed to hold it against a member of the Albany County public who looks at the pattern and says, ‘Which board member’s spouse is lining up next for a deal with the district?’ I’m not saying there’s any wrongdoing here, but I think it behooves us as public officials to avoid not only actual conflicts of interest, but perceived conflicts of interest.”
Premier Bone & Joint received the contract after replying to a request-for-proposals that was advertised.
Martin’s reference to a “pretty sweet rental deal” concerns former board member Michele Mitchum.
In May, the school board agreed to lease out the old Staples property, part of the district-owned Snowy Range Academy building, to a company run by Mitchum’s husband.
Jamin Johnson, who replaced Mitchum on the board after she resigned in February, said he thought those kinds of connections are inevitable in Laramie.
“In a small town, there are going to be those instances where we are connected to service providers,” Jamin Johnson said. “Just because we may somehow be involved with a business that operates in our community, does not mean that we’re going to violate the trust of the people that put us in this position.”
Martin said he’s worried Premier Bone & Joint would abuse the contract to gain more patients through referrals.
“To a man with a hammer, everything looks like a nail. Maybe to a professional from an orthopedic clinic, everything looks like a stress fracture,” Martin said.
When Martin said the district could simply hire a trainer, Superintendent Jubal Yennie said he’s been trying to do that, without luck. Even after the district made plans to contract out, the district kept advertising the athletic trainer job without success.
In past years, the district had only been paying $26,000 in stipends for part-time athletic trainers. However, that model did cost more than the $26,000 because one athletic trainer was also serving as a certified physical education teacher.
In a July 10 memo to the board, Yennie said the district had been struggling, during its recent history of hiring part-time athletic trainers, to “meet the ‘supervision requirement which stipulates that applicants must provide completed agreement with a physician licensed by the State of Wyoming Board of Medicine.’”
“We also discovered that the athletic trainer position has changed to be more of a health care provider rather than an educational sports certified position, and maintaining the level of professional skills as an athletic trainer has been challenging,” Yennie wrote. “In addition, we have had the position posted for a few months, and we have only had two applicants and neither meets the qualification for certification.”
