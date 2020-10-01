The Albany County Education Association hosted an online forum Tuesday evening for candidates running for the Albany County School District No. 1 Board of Trustees.
Ten people are running for three vacancies in Area A, which includes the areas inside the Laramie city limits. Four candidates are running for one at-large vacancy, which includes the entire county. Trustees serve a four-year term, and seats are nonpartisan.
The entire forum will be posted on the education association Facebook page, www.facebook.com/AlbanyCountyEducationAssociation.
On Sept. 16, the League of Women Voters of Wyoming hosted its own forum for school board candidates. That forum can be viewed at youtube.com/WYLWV.
Area A candidatesEight of the 10 candidates were present at the forum, which was missing incumbent Mark Bittner and Jennifer Hess.
Jalyn Anderson decided to run for school board after getting to know students and community members through her job as a physical therapist and seeing the community deal with the COVID-19 pandemic.
“I want to advocate for all those people that don’t feel like they have the time and ability to have a voice,” she said.
In considering COVID-19 accommodations, Anderson said she’s open to creative solutions regarding allowing students to attend school five days a week, but doesn’t want to disrupt current plans without a solid plan.
“The ultimate goal is to return to Tier I and have school in person,” she said.
Regarding looming cuts in state funding, which promise to be painful, Anderson said she’d fight for teacher salaries and extracurricular activities.
“A lot of those things are what keep kids coming to school,” she said.
Christopher Dixon said science should drive decisions regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, not political views. Parents, teachers and caregivers should also be very mindful of mental health no matter the decision.
“It’s about the safety of the kids,” he said.
Dixon said he’d fight for all parts of the school district budget when it comes time to make hard decisions.
“I don’t think we should take anything away from the kids, but the budget says otherwise,” he said.
Kirsten Holles, who works as a business manager and has a budgeting background, said she was encouraged to run for the board by friends.
“It was not something that I as pursuing until people told me they really thought the voice that I could bring was really important to the board,” she said.
She said science should drive COVID-19 decisions, and decision-making should be cautious, knowing that circumstances are always changing. Meanwhile, masks, social distancing and other measures are recognized as reliable safety practices.
“That’s about the easiest way we can keep some safety going,” she said.
Holles said budgeting decisions should be made carefully, knowing that people will be impacted no matter what. She’d work to protect teacher planning time and build stakeholder coalitions.
“All of them are so critical to the success of these schools,” she said of stakeholders.
Incumbent Jamin Johnson said he’s motivated to serve on the board to advocate for students, staff, parents and caregivers.
“I grew up in the Albany County School District, and it laid the foundation that I continue to build my career on,” he said.
He said COVID-19 decisions should aim to make staff, students and the community feel safe. Decisions should be re-examined frequently.
“Allowing for students to interact with people who care about them and advocate for them, even two days a week, is so much better than not having that direct contact,” he said.
Johnson said budget decisions should protect teachers, support staff and other student advocates.
“We need to make sure we can support those broader needs that families are experiencing,” he said.
Victoria Kent is a recent graduate of Laramie High School who said she brings the youth perspective to the board.
“I would like to advocate for and help bridge generational gaps I often find in our education system,” she said. “That’s one of the main reasons our educational system has not succeeded as much as it can.”
Kent said listening to scientists was of paramount importance, and suggested safety measures are doing the job well.
“No one wants to have to be entirely online and have the mental health of students deteriorate,” she said.
She said budget cuts should be made at the administrative level before they are made in areas that affect students. Protecting mental health services is also of special importance for her.
“I will fight tooth and limb to maintain those services at our schools,” she said.
Rachel LeBeau described herself as someone who “emphatically and passionately believes in equity,” as well as an avid learner.
“It has been my life’s work to speak up for kids,” she said.
She said science should drive COVID-19 decisions, with the goal of keeping students and teachers safe and keeping schools open.
“For a lot of students, school is the safest place they have,” she said. “We need to figure out what needs to happen to maintain that.”
Budget decisions should prioritize student services, classroom teachers, paraprofessionals and career and technical programs.
“That’s what we need to zero in on and put the bubble around,” she said.
Incumbent Jason Satkunam said his goal on the board is to be a voice for teachers.
“I love being on the school board. It’s one of the best things I’ve done in my life,” he said. “I want to continue to move forward in my role on the board and advocate for teachers.”
He said the school district’s current COVID-19 policies are working, including mask-wearing, and everyone should keep in mind that Tier II learning is temporary.
“Our goal should be to move to Tier I, but only when we can be responsible,” he said.
Satkunam said nothing in the budget should be off the table regarding cuts, and everyone will be affected. Cuts should be made as transparently as possible and with input from the community.
“We need to gather input from teachers so we are getting what areas they think can get cut, instead of cutting without their advice,” he said.
Emily Siegel Stanton said she was inspired to run after hearing her wife praise the education she received growing up in Laramie, and also watching the board grapple with tough decisions.
“It occurred to me that some people have to show up to the table and do the very hard work of making these decisions and implementing these programs,” she said.
She said students are safest right now at school, but COVID-19 decisions should consider burdens placed on educators and staff as well.
“We’re all sick of the pandemic, but the pandemic is not done with us,” she said.
Siegel Stanton said she would start at the top when looking for budget cuts and consider dipping into district savings, while jobs cuts would not be acceptable.
“We need to work together in kindness and mutual respect to make decisions as a diligent, deliberative body,” she said.
At-large candidates
Denise Deem said she would bring experience as a business owner, event planner, volunteer and parent to the board.
“I want to serve, and I want to listen,” she said.
She said she is strongly in favor of moving back to Tier I, especially after listening to students, parents and staff and considering the impact on students.
“I think that what we’re doing to students, as well as the extra work that we’re putting on our teachers to teach virtually and in school — it’s not worth the risk,” she said.
Deem said the budget will be the toughest challenge of the coming year, but there aren’t easy solutions.
“Anything to do with student services, I would be reluctant to cut, as well as staff that works directly with students,” she said.
Steve Gosar said his parents instilled in him a desire to serve, and investing in youth will strengthen the community. He envisions developing a cohesive board that can work together to make tough decisions.
“I’ve been in some fantastic groups where chemistry is so important, and hopefully we can bring some of that to the table of school board,” he said.
Gosar said having children in school with safety measures in place is ideal.
“The safety of children and staff isn’t worth taking any additional risk at that point,” he said.
He said a budget should prioritize staff that work with students, and the board should be willing to consider creative ideas like job sharing, fundraising and technology opportunities.
“We need to kick over every rock,” he said. “There are some great ideas out there, but you have to be willing to work.”
Pamela Mason described herself as a “consummate educator” who has worked in a variety of positions during her 40-year education career.
“I’d like to bring creativity and innovation to board, and to the school system at large, and make this school district an example not just in Wyoming but throughout the country,” she said.
Mason said she trusted scientists regarding COVID-19 decisions and thought current protocols were working well.
“I’m seeing very positive results out of it,” she said.
She said she would fight against cuts to the arts and other extracurricular activities, and she suggested looking at a variety of funding options to make up the difference in state funding.
“That we can do through other creative means,” she said.
Kim Sorenson also had a 40-year career in education, including working as principal at several Albany County schools. He said it was time for him to step up to a new position.
“I’ve always been a believer in meaningful volunteerism,” he said.
He said listening to scientists would be important as COVID-19 data is always changing, he opposed a move to Tier I, and he supported continued safety measures.
“They’re the easiest, least-demanding of interventions that can be done,” he said.
Sorenson said upcoming cuts could be “devastating,” and may not be able to avoid impacting students. It would be important to make decisions with transparency.
“You’re going to have to agree on those areas that are beyond consideration, and you need to involve as many people as possible,” he said.
