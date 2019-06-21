Albany County School District No. 1’s school board approved about $1.05 million worth of spending increases this month.
The new spending comes after the district’s business manager, Ed Goetz, projected the district would receive about $1 million in increased funding for the 2019-2020 school year.
The increases include pay raises for administrators, teachers and other staff. The school board also approved the hiring of new staff members and increased pay for coaches and activities advisors.
The board approved a step increase for employees that will cost about $580,000, which had been suggested by the district’s meet-and-confer committee.
The board also approved $360,000 worth of new positions. The new positions include a new psychologist to serve grade-schoolers, a new high school math teacher to accommodate increased enrollment and to “provide remediation opportunities,” two new elementary school teachers, part-time nursing staff at Rock River School and the UW Lab School and a librarian position at the UW Lab School which is currently funded by the university, but will no longer be in 2019-2020.
Another position, a “drop-out specialist” with a $44,460 salary at Whiting High School, was also approved by the school board. That position, however, will be funded by a federal grant.
The school board also increased the base pay for administrators by a total of $19,500.
Principals will receive an average of about $1,000 in extra pay.
“This is always a very popular thing for the superintendent to propose,” Yennie said sarcastically at the June 12 meeting about that increase for administrators. “And quite honestly, it can be so uncomfortable that we just don’t do it. I don’t know how this has been done it the past, but I don’t think it’s been quite as transparent, so I’m putting it out there as transparently as I can. … It’s kind of like calling a snow day. Whatever I do will be wrong.”
He proposed the administrative pay increases after a request from administrators during the meet-and-confer process.
“ACSD1 strives to keep pace with personnel salaries in comparison with like size school districts in the state as well as neighboring school districts to ensure that we are attracting the best candidates for vacant positions,” Yennie wrote in a memo to the board. “We believe the base pay has not remained competitive in our region and has impacted our recruitment.”
The changes bring administrative pay up to 94 percent of comparable salaries in the state.
Board chair Janice Marshall said it had been 10 years since before there was an increase to administrative base pay.
The “extra duty stipends” include about $71,000 in increased pay for the district’s coaches.
That increase comes as part of a year’s worth of work by the district’s stipend committee.
Board member Jason Tangeman, who served on that committee, said it was necessary to overhaul the stipend “methodology that had not been addressed in decades.”
“We also had documents to show that, across the board, our coaches were underpaid compared to other coaches across the state,” he said. “So now they’re not going to be the highest paid coaches. they’re not going to be the lowest paid coaches. I think this is something that our very good coaches deserve and have earned.”
The new methodology for coaches will give a different level of pay to coaches depending on the workload of the sport and the longevity of the coach.
The new stipend schedule for activity sponsors has not been finalized yet but is expected to create $19,000 in new pay for those sponsors.
While the athletic stipends have already been finalized, Yennie said he expects to bring the activity stipends for board approval before fall semester so that coaches and sponsors receive pay increases at the same time.
“My intent is to have that to the board before we have stipends for (2019-2020),” Yennie told the board June 12. “I’m not waiting for 2020 on this.”
When Goetz crafted an initial draft of the 2019-2020 budget, he factored in an available $140,000 for the school board to spend the types of things they approved last week. The added personnel had already been included in the drafted budget before the school board approved it.
Since the value of new spending approved by the school board exceeds that, Yennie said administrators will still need to cut some line-items before the budget is finalized.
“We will have to make some adjustments to the budget and narrow things down that are currently in there to accommodate things,” he said. “Even if we approve these things, I will make sure I bring back a balanced budget in July.”
Full documentation regarding the spending increases is available in the June 12 meeting materials on the school board’s BoardDocs website.
