Albany County School District No. 1’s $62 million budget for the upcoming school year was approved Wednesday night by the school board.
“Enjoy it while it lasts,” said board member Nate Martin. The state legislature is expected to make cuts of up to 20% to Wyoming’s budget in the coming months, and that state funding supplies more than two-thirds of the district’s budget.
The budget has increased by $1.45 million this year, driven by increases in salary and health insurance costs, according to documents that district employees provided for the board.
The district’s reserves are large enough that it should be able to weather the funding cuts expected during this school year, so that significant mid-year cuts by the district are unlikely, said Ed Goetz, the district’s business manager.
A vast majority of the spending — a little more than 86% — will go toward personnel, including salaries, benefits and contractors.
Local revenues are expected to rise by about $500,000 this academic year, after Albany County’s assessed valuation increases, according to budget documents. But Wyoming’s school funding formula accounts for this, so the state grant to the school district will fall by an equal amount.
Board members approved the typical cost of living pay increase for teachers and administrators before passing the budget. This increase is approved most years, and it had already been factored into the budget.
The school board also approved the district’s spending plan for federal coronavirus-related CARES Act stimulus money.
The district will receive more than $1.2 million in CARES funding, which must be used to alleviate costs of the coronavirus pandemic, said Scott James, the director of state and federal programs at the district.
Funds will be used to better protect schools from outbreaks of the coronavirus, as well as enabling better education if the schools must close again, James said. Spending on hand sanitizer, personal protective equipment and other safety products will total $300,000 across the district.
Janice Marshall, chair of the school board, expressed concern about potential shortages of hand sanitizer and personal protective equipment. She encouraged the district to buy these supplies soon.
More than $200,000 has been budgeted for increased salaries and benefits for substitute teachers for this year, according to documents district employees provided the school board. More substitutes will be needed if teachers become sick or if they must quarantine after potential exposures.
About $45,000 will be spent on modifications to lunch at the elementary schools, according to a budget provided to the school board. There has not been a final decision yet on whether students will eat in cafeterias or their classrooms, but either option is expected to include costs to make lunchtime safer.
Up to $83,000 could be spent this year on the combined costs of internet-capable devices and the subscriptions to access the internet for students without reliable internet access at home.
The district is allowed to spend the CARES Act money any time this school year, into the following year. Some of the budget has been set aside for expected increased costs of summer school in 2021.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.