The Salvation Army is starting its annual holiday fundraising campaign in order to “rescue Christmas.” The funds raised through the organization’s iconic red kettles are at risk this year due to COVID-19 while requests for services are at an all-time high.
Based on the increase in services already provided in response to the pandemic, the organization could serve up to 155% more people in 2020 with Christmas assistance, including putting food on the table, paying bills, providing shelter and helping place gifts under the tree — assuming the resources are available. In Laramie, the Salvation Army served approximately 88 people and 106 families last year. If the same level of increased requests for service is seen, it will mean 194 people will need help this holiday season.
At the same time, due to the closing of retail stores, people are carrying less cash and coins. There is also a decline in foot traffic. The Salvation Army could see up to a 50% decrease in funds raised, which would limit the capacity to provide services for the most vulnerable. To put this in perspective, $12,285 was raised in Laramie. Since March, the Laramie Salvation Army has provided more than 231 nights of safe shelter, and utility assistance to over 126 people in need.
Now, due to the pandemic, the Salvation Army is making it safer and simpler to donate. To help “Rescue Christmas,” Ridley’s, Safeway, Ace Hardware, Walmart and the USPS are partnering with Salvation Army Laramie, which has adopted nationally mandated safety protocols. Sign up at https://www.signupgenius.com/go/20F0D4FA4AD2DA3FC1-bell
• Donate digitally with Apple Pay or Google Pay at any red kettle.
• Ask Amazon Alexa to donate by saying, “Alexa, donate to the Salvation Army,” then specify the amount.
• Give any amount by texting “KETTLES” to 91999
Donate toys at either Walmart or Murdochs. Toys can be donated at Walmart the weekends of Nov. 27, Dec. 4 and Dec. 11. Murdochs’ toy drive is from Nov. 30 – Dec. 9.
