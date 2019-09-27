During a Thursday meeting of the Legislature’s Joint Education Committee, Sen. Chris Rothfuss, D-Laramie, urged University of Wyoming officials to rework their new financial aid strategy to allow the university to cover the entire cost of attendance for some students.
Being able to cover all costs, he said, is key to attracting the nation’s top students to Wyoming.
UW officials, including Acting President Neil Theobald, were at the legislative meeting in Cody to explain their new financial aid policies, as well as the recent efforts to improve how courses from community colleges transfer to UW.
The University of Wyoming Board of Trustees voted in July to, beginning in the fall of 2020, offer significantly more need-based aid to Wyoming students while making a commensurate cut to merit-based aid for out-of-state students.
Under new policies, the amount of UW’s annual need-based aid is expected to rise from $272,663 to $1.1 million in just one year.
Merit-based aid is expected to drop from $5.9 million to $4.5 million in 2020.
The decrease in merit-based aid is mainly targeted at out-of-state students, who UW officials have determined are often given more financial incentives than necessary to convince them to come to UW.
However, Rothfuss noted that, while the simplified aid strategy eliminates some overspending, it also prevents the “stacking” of different scholarships to cover a student’s entire cost of attendance, like books and travel. Under the new financial aid system, a Wyoming high-school graduate with at least a 3.5 GPA and a 25 ACT score would still have $2,000 in annual out-of-pocket costs, according to UW’s presentation to the Joint Education Committee.
Rothfuss, a professor at UW’s Honors College, said he realized the issue when he had a prospective student graduating high school with a 4.0 GPA and a 35 ACT score for whom he couldn’t find a way to cover the cost of attendance — something numerous other universities can do for such a high performing student.
That policy for top academic scholarships is inequitable to the policy for athletic scholarships, where a “full scholarship” pays the entire cost of attendance for a student-athlete, Rothfuss noted.
“It’s more valuable to be the 38th ranking running back graduating in the state of Texas than to be the top student academically graduating in Wyoming,” he said.
The inequity between athletic and academic scholarships, Theobald said, isn’t a deliberate approach for UW, but instead the result of NCAA’s requirement that full scholarships cover a school’s total cost of attendance.
Theobald said he’s concerned about the ever-increasing payments made to student-athletes, noting proposals in a number of state legislatures that would begin paying student-athletes more than the total cost of attendance.
“It’s a very troubling area,” Theobald said. “We cannot get into this arms race. (Athletic Director) Tom Burman does a fabulous job to provide a very competitive program without the excesses that you see at universities across America.”
The change in financial aid plans is likely to mark a reversal of the schools’ enrollment trends in the last few years, when out-of-state students have occupied an increasing percentage of the student body.
After UW created a five-year strategic plan in 2017 that called for increasing enrollment by more than 1,100 students, UW has relied on out-of-staters to boost its numbers as the pool of high school graduates in Wyoming has stagnated.
In UW’s record-breaking freshman class of 2018, more than half of the 1,859 students came from out-of-state.
However, the amount of merit-based aid given to out-of-state students meant UW received significantly less tuition revenue than projected.
By the end of February, UW brought in $58 million worth of tuition revenue for the school year. Administrators budgeted for $2.6 million more than that.
Under the university’s previous policy, out-of-state students with a high enough composite of ACT scores and grade-point averages automatically receive the Western Undergraduate Exchange award, which provides 150 percent of in-state tuition.
Currently, most out-of-state students receive at least some tuition discounts.
In the 2018 fiscal year, UW handed out $6.2 million in tuition waivers, with the Western Undergraduate Exchange accounting for $3.6 million and the Rocky Mountain Scholars accounting for $1.4 million of that.
UW administrators expect the new approach to financial aid will increase the number of in-state students by about 75 while decreasing the number of out-of-state students by about the same amount.
