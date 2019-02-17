Residents of Laramie may soon see new trees being planted around town if Rooted in Laramie receives its grant funding. The group, which is applying for nonprofit status, is working to provide low-cost, accessible trees to the community and even offer free tree care and maintenance for the first year.
Hilery Lindmier, one of the founders of the group, said she lives in the “tree area” of town and grew concerned as she saw more of the large, old cottonwood trees taken down last fall without anything planted to replace them. Lindmier met with city arborist Randy Overstreet, who shared similar concerns, and Jeff Smith of TigerTree to brainstorm how to replace the trees.
“I love how small-town Laramie is; these things kind of line up, whether you’re expecting them or not,” Lindmier said.
She said just as they started discussing their concerns about the ageing trees, they discovered an answer in Rooted in Cheyenne.
Rooted in Cheyenne is a city program to replant trees around Cheyenne at a reduced cost to residents, with the city caring for the trees in the first year. Lindmier said the Rooted in Laramie program is almost entirely modeled off the Cheyenne program, although some tweaks were needed to account for the differences in funding options and resources. For example, Lindmier said the Cheyenne program is run by its eight city arborists, whereas the Laramie program will be a nonprofit with the sole city arborist involved.
The trees will cost residents and business owners about $50, and most will be planted in residents’ rights-of-way, the green space between the city street and the sidewalk. Lindmier said while the first 50 trees will have to be planted in the rights-of-way to fulfill grant requirements, they hope to expand soon after.
“Ultimately, what we’re working toward in our fall planting would be getting trees anywhere in a front yard situation,”Lindmiersaid. “Front yards in general are good for the community because everybody can enjoy that.”
Lindmier said the “soft rollout” of the program would be later this spring, so long as the group receives the grants from Wyoming State Forestry, which are expected to be awarded later this month.
“We’re hoping for this first year to plant 100 trees,” Lindmier said. “The first 50 would be made available probably at the Arbor Day Tree Sale that the city does, and we would have the planting a week afterwards.”
While the first few plantings may not have a wide variety of trees available, Lindmier said she’s hoping as the program grows to give residents more options for different species of trees to give the city better tree diversity since most trees in the city are in the Populus genus.
“If something were to happen — like a bug were to come in that specifically targets cottonwoods — we would lose a huge number of trees, and we risk looking a lot like we used to,” Lindmier said. “If you look at pictures of Laramie back in 1910 or 1920, it’s like driving north or south of town; there are no trees.”
Young trees take a lot of care and water, which is why the group is offering tree care for the first year after planting. Lindmier said the group is still working on the specifics on how the care would look, including possible slow-watering bags.
“Trees, especially here in Wyoming, you can’t just put them in the ground and expect them to flourish,” Lindmier said. “When they’re babies especially, you have to get water on them, you have to keep an eye on them to make sure the wind isn’t whipping them around.”
While many of the trees will take years or even decades to grow as big as the cottonwoods on Grand Avenue, Lindmier said it’s a great way to make the city beautiful for future generations, the same way the tree planters in the early 1900s did for current-day Laramie.
“It’s a nice way to try to help the community for the future,” Lindmier said.
