Rooted in Laramie, a nonprofit organization working to plant trees around Laramie, is now accepting applications for its spring planting.
The organization has 80 trees in a range of varieties available for $50 each. The planting is scheduled for June 13.
“The goal behind the program is to get more trees planted in people’s front yards,” said Hilery Lindmier, who helped start the organization. “We wanted to make that more successful and more accessible by selling trees at a greatly reduced price.”
Trees of a similar size usually sell for at least $150, with grant funding and donations making up the difference. Rooted in Laramie helps homeowners choose a spot for their tree, pick out a suitable variety and check for utilities. Trained volunteers plant, stake and mulch the tree and leave a slow-release watering bag.
“We ask that the homeowner fills the bag fairly regularly, once every week or two, to help water the tree and get it off to a good start,” Lindmier said.
Homes must be located within a half-mile of the city limits, and trees can be planted in front yards only. Applications are available at rootedinlaramie.org.
Rooted in Laramie got going with two rounds of plantings last year, in which it added 90 trees to front yards around town. The mission of the group is to increase the variety of trees in the Laramie canopy, which is dominated by aging cottonwoods that are reaching the end of their lifespan.
This spring, available species in a range of sizes include varieties of elm, honeylocust, birch, ginkgo, oak, maple, hawthorn and chokecherry. Several Princeton elms are available thanks to Rotary Club of Laramie and the Shawver Tree Fund, in memory of tree enthusiast Chuck Shawver.
“Those are a great, tall tree,” Lindmier said.
Ginkgos are a long-lived tree with a long history of cultivation that aren’t common in Laramie.
“We’re curious to put a few in people’s yards and see how they do,” she said.
Volunteers are generally enlisted to help on planting days, although Lindmier didn’t know if there would be a different way of operating this time around, depending on closure orders in place at the time. There may be small planting crews this year working remotely.
“We’re getting 80 trees no matter what,” she said. “We’re going forward with the idea that we can plant trees come June.”
