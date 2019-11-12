Rock River School has a Veteran’s Day celebration every year, but this year’s ceremony was extra special for the students, faculty and staff.
Part of Monday morning’s ceremony included a special video message from Rock River School social studies teacher Evan Bock, who is currently deployed to an undisclosed location in the Middle East with the Wyoming Army National Guard.
Students gasped in excitement as they heard who the special video guest would be and listened close to the 10-minute message he gave.
Being a service member, he explained, is both a proud and frustrating experience; it’s easy to take pride in the fulfilling job while also being frustrated at the time away from his family and his students at Rock River.
Bock detailed not only what Veterans Day means historically, but how it can have different meanings to individual veterans, their families and even those who don’t have any connection to the military. Additionally, he noted how it differs from Memorial Day in May.
“Veterans Day is supposed to be a happier day, more of a remembrance of the individual, a celebration of what they accomplished and of what being in the military meant to them,” Bock said in the video. “It’s also highly individualistic.”
The biggest thing he cautioned against was “approaching a veteran as like they’re a cookie-cutter personification of what a veteran is.”
“That’s one of the things we have to understand when we talk about Veterans Day,” Bock explained in the video. “It is all, in my mind, how the veteran wants to celebrate it.”
Bock said he prefers a private celebration of Veterans Day with his comrades from deployment, but that’s not because he doesn’t appreciate the gratitude from community members.
Even the sales and promotions businesses have over Veterans Day weekend can be looked at as a form of thanks, he said.
“Besides a business trying to draw in more business, which I can totally understand, I think that those types of things are small gestures of appreciation by the American people,” he explained in the video.
To thank him for his service and to send their support, the students, faculty and staff at the school are coordinating a donation drive for a care package and encourage anyone in the school district, county or town of Rock River to participate.
Items requested include peanut butter, apple butter, books, pistachios and more. The only items not needed are personal hygiene items. There will be a donation box available, courtesy of the school and local 4-H club, with the goal of sending the care package just before Thanksgiving break.
Rock River has a history of Veterans Day Celebrations. It all started in 2001 with the class of 2006 needed an altruistic project, said Rock River’s agriculture teacher Ty Vallier as he read from a letter written by Title I teacher Dallie Bowers. Bowers was a member of the class that graduated in 2006 but couldn’t make it to the ceremony.
“We settled on honoring our country’s veterans as our way to give back to the school, community and country,” Vallier read. “With the recent events at the time of 9/11, patriotism was at a high in our school. It was a great time for this celebration to be founded.”
The first celebration the class organized was a moment of silence and pledge of allegiance around the flagpole. Over the years, it quickly grew bigger and bigger, adding guest speakers, performances and even a photo slideshow of service members connected to students, faculty and staff at the school.
Once the classmates began their Civics course and learned about the U.S. and Wyoming Constitution, they realized a Veterans Day celebration wasn’t “a holiday that schools in our state were encouraged to teach about,” Vallier read.
“As a group, we felt strongly that celebrating and learning about Veterans Day has changed our lives,” he continued. “We saw the enthusiasm from our community about the celebration and decided we wanted to make a change.”
In the legislative session just before their senior year, the class successfully submitted, lobbied for a joint resolution to encourage schools across the state to hold a Veterans Day celebration, inviting veterans to interact with the students. They were even invited to the capitol building in Cheyenne to watch as the house bill became a joint resolution.
But throughout the process, it was always important to focus on those who served, Bowers wrote.
“I never lost the true reasons for celebrating Veteran’s Day,” she added. “Our country is this great place because of those who have served in the armed forces.”
In addition to the special messages, music teacher Marcus Stowe led kindergarten-third grade students in the pledge of allegiance, students in fourth-sixth grades as they sang “My Country Tis of Thee” with xylophones and the High School Choir as they led the group in singing the “The Star Spangled Banner and the Armed Forces Salute.
