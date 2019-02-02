Traffic near Woods Landing can expect delays this summer as the Wyoming Department of Transportation begins repairing 10 miles of roadway on Wyoming Highway 230.
Aimee Inama, spokeswoman for WYDOT, said construction might start in June and will begin at mile marker 22.16 and end at 33.04. The contractor does not have a start date.
During construction, WYDOT will limit traffic to one lane. The agency will have flaggers manning the scene with a pilot car to guide the eastbound and westbound traffic through the construction site.
The Wyoming Transportation Commission recently awarded a $4.4 million contract to McGarvin-Moberly Construction Co. for the project.
The Worland-based company will also perform some bridge work over the Pioneer Canal on Highway 230.
During the bridge work, traffic will also be limited to one lane using a traffic signal.
Inama said the paving of the Highway 230 will include a 2-inch plant-mix, a 3-inch overlay with a chip seal on top.
The paving is likely to take two seasons. The contract completion date is June 30, 2020.
Inama said the major impacts will be in 2019, with the chip-sealing likely to last into 2020.
WYDOT has also contracted for some chip-sealing on Wyoming Highway 34 this summer.
A Minnesota company, Bituminous Paving Inc., was awarded a $1.4 million contract for chip-sealing. Most of the projects that are part of that contract will take place in Carbon and Laramie counties. Chip-sealing in Albany County will occur on Wyoming Highway 34 near Bosler between mile markers 9.7 and 22.36.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.