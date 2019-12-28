Those itching to try out new guns or bows can visit the Laramie Rifle Range from 10 a.m.- 2 p.m. today as it hosts an open day.
Unlike most days, open days allow anyone to visit the range for free.
“This open Saturday allows people who are not members to come out and see our facility as well as use any new firearms they might’ve received as gifts,” said Collin Fossen, president of the rifle range board of directors.
The range was started in 1986 to provide a safe place to shoot firearms. The area north of town features 11 ranges, including an archery range, covered pistol range, 100-yard multipurpose range, tactical training bays, shotgun range and canyon range, which has an “extremely diverse set of shooting opportunities,” according to the range’s website.
Fossen said the open day will have a certified range safety officer on-site to assist with proper safety protocols.
Since it doesn’t have the manpower to be open to the public every day, Fossen said the range hosts free days to help introduce people — and potential new members — to the various offerings.
While the range tries to maintain frequent public hours in the summer, becoming a member allows full access year-round.
“Our membership is open to anybody who can legally own a firearm,” Fossen said. “The membership allows you to go out anytime on your own; we give you a little safety briefing so you’re being safe as you’re out there.”
Membership at the range has been growing; Fossen said at least 200 members have been added in just the last few years.
“I think it’s through better advertising — letting people know that we have the facility available as well as the benefits of becoming a member as opposed to just using it as a public day user fee,” he added.
Membership packages also include family and student options.
Looking to continue adding offerings for members, Fossen said the board is currently working on a 10-year master plan, which will include “what kind of improvements we might want to do at the range.”
“That will also let us look at using some national-level grant funding to do some of those improvements,” he added.
Projects in the works include re-shading an existing pistol shed, updating the archery area and continuing to install a brand-new entrance gate for easier member access.
“It adds that modern, up-to-date look to our range, I think,” Fossen said about the gate.
The range hosts competitions throughout the year, including three-gun competitions in the summer that feature competitors using shotguns, carbines and pistols.
“It’s more of an action shooting sport,” Fossen said. “We’re also going to be running some precision rifle matches.”
Additionally, a Project Appleseed rifle marksmanship event is scheduled for early February.
The range also hosts events in the fall to give hunters a chance to sight their rifles for the perfect shot.
For more information about the range or membership, go to www.lrrc.clubexpress.com
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.