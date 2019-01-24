The city of Laramie owns four vacant lots on a cul-de-sac off Boulder Drive, and although they’ve been vacant for a long time, City Manager Janine Jordan said the city has spent the last six years turning away potential residential developers every 2-3 months due to strict building regulations in the area.
During a work session on Tuesday, planning manager Derek Teini presented the Laramie City Council and members of the Albany County School Board of Trustees with an updated look at the Turner Tract, which encompasses land off Boulder Drive and Beech Street.
In 2004, an Office Park Association established use, parking and landscaping covenants for the office park located on a portion of the Turner Tract. Teini said in 2005 the city followed suit with the Turner Tract Overlay Design Guidelines, which imposed similar restrictions to properties in a larger area around the office park.
However, since various lots there — especially the city’s four small lots on Crystal Court — have been vacant for some time, Teini said the city could look at whether the restrictions put on the land are developer-friendly, especially the restriction on residential development.
“Allowing multi-family development would be of an interest for the city,” Teini said. “We’re having a lot of requests and desire for future residential within this vicinity because of what’s around there.”
While single-family homes wouldn’t work in the area due to spacing concerns, Teini and Jordan both said the city has been receiving interest in potentially developing the area for multi-family residential use. Jordan said while they don’t have data on the need for office space in Laramie, the need for multi-family residential options is high.
“We do have quantitative data on the needs for housing through our housing study,” Jordan said. “It has identified multifamily — different kinds of uses, senior population, more workforce housing — as a priority in the community.”
Currently, the Office Park Association’s rules also restrict how far the building, landscaping and parking need to be from the roadways. The city’s lots have their available square footage cut almost in half once the different setbacks are considered, Teini explained at the meeting.
“When you look at the way in which the office park covenants are laid out, how these setbacks apply on these small lots; it highly restricts development on these lots,” Teini said.
There is one senior housing development that has started construction in the Turner Tract, but Teini said it had to go through an approval process to build there.
Since the general use of the area has drifted away from the office park vision, councilman Paul Weaver said he wondered if the city should look at adjusting the restrictions because the covenants and “some of the other planning and zoning elements” in place are potential “impediments for a private business entity.”
School board member Lawrence Perea asked if the city has considered designating the smaller lots — including one between the high school and recreation center — as potential recreation areas. Councilwoman Erin O’Doherty echoed this request during the time for council comments, saying a cross country trail or something similar would be good to have in the area.
Assistant city manager Todd Feezer said the Parks and Recreation Department had considered it, but the setback requirements made it difficult to provide adequate parking for people using the potential developed fields.
“There was some concern about the amount of work that we’re doing that affects the aquifer also,” Feezer said. “How much of that green space do we really want to improve that requires chemical and work to be placed in such a vital area that’s important for the recharge zone?”
The City Council has a chance to consider if updating the restrictions is one of its goals for the year during its retreat, which takes place on Friday and Saturday.
(1) comment
It only took the city 20 years to figure that out. This is a great example of why the city of Laramie should not be directly involved in the ownership of any land of any land development project
