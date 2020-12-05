Small businesses are the backbone of Wyoming economy and account for 69,641 small businesses across the state. According to the latest available data, 63% of Wyoming’s private workforce is employed by businesses with less than 50 employees. Just last year, small businesses created over 5,700 net jobs and in 2018, accounted for 67.6% of the state’s total exports.
Eighty-two percent of Wyoming hospitality and food service firms are independently owned. The COVID-19 Pandemic has drastically changed how we function as a community and Laramie’s small business restaurants are struggling to adapt.
Before COVID-19, “the” place to go for a football game and burger and wings was Born in a Barn; ceiling-to-floor-windows always revealed a full bar with smiling bartenders and an even fuller dining area with still more waiting to be seated.
Now the windows reveal a picture of a single masked bartender and empty booths. Small restaurants like Born in a Barn operating at half capacity are paying a heavy price for the lack of customers.
Clayton Scholl, the co-owner of Born, spoke about the unique struggles of keeping a small business profitable.
“[Our] facility is so small, if you don’t have constant traffic we just don’t make any money.”
Even after Governor Gordon no longer required restaurants to space out seating between booths (the primary seating arrangement in Born), half capacity is still only five tables between two servers.
To compensate for lost profits, Scholl had to make cutbacks on employee hours and product availability.
Imagine: you’re craving a hot, juicy double-patty smashed burger with every sauce imaginable on your smoked savory wings, you risk the cold and the Pandemic to sit in a freshly sanitized booth only to be told the burger you were salivating over on your way to the restaurant isn’t currently on the menu.
Scholl explained how budgeting affects a grocery list and “dumbing down the menu” was a necessity to keep up with increased to-go orders.
“We had to focus more on the wings … stuff that carry (as a to-go) and are fast,” Scholl said.
He described a shoebox kitchen and the delicate balance between keeping up with the increased takeout orders while also providing quality service to those w ho dine in. Often, the volume of takeout orders affects ticket times and customers end up waiting for longer periods of time.
“At the same time, we have to focus on the customers that are within these wall,” Scholl said, “when we’re just getting slammed with to-gos, and we’re not getting the product out to customers in (the dining room) in a manner in which it should happen … we’re losing business.”
“The product that we provide does not carry for to-go,” he added.
The possibility to close is a constant threat as Born in a Barn continues operation. Scholl said they have increased all efforts to maintain a clean and healthy establishment; however, if one or two employees test positive, the consequence is devastating.
“I just can’t afford to be shut down for a week,” Scholl said, “you lose that week’s revenue and you’re screwed.”
Other privately owned restaurants are in a similar boat: cutting back employee hours, vamping up takeout/ curbside orders and slimming the menu are just some of the ways restaurants are trying to remain profitable.
“As soon as cases started spiking in early fall, it just went south really fast,” said Melissa Murphy —owner, operator, chef and manager of Laramie’s only completely vegetarian restaurant.
It used to be at quitting time, a person could run over to Sweet Melissa’s Vegetarian Cafe and there’d be two bartenders waiting to shake a cocktail for you; now, a single bartender eagerly greets you and hopes you order more than one drink.
The last two months, Murphy averaged a 25% and 50% decrease in food and liquor sales respectively, in addition to their overall 30% decrease in revenue at the start of the year.
Since the mandatory shutdown in March, Murphy said they closed two more times, and as January and February approach —traditionally the slowest months out of the year — Murphy said she doesn’t know what they’ll do if they close again.
“It destroys us,” Murphy said, peeking her eyes around a sparsely seated bar, “If we’re this bad now, I can’t imagine … I don’t think we can stay open if it gets any worse.”
Despite the gloom and doom painted, Murphy is hopeful. With Albany County COVID-19 cases on the decline and the anticipation of vaccine distribution, Murphy sees “light on the horizon.”
But until that light becomes a beam, Sweet Melissa’s will continue its creative efforts to stay open and profitable. Virtual bar shows with tasty drink kits help bring in patrons on Fridays; starting a food truck with those curiously-tasty cauliflower wings is in discussion; and Murphy has even considered opening on Sundays to help servers get more shifts.
“That will give us, hopefully, a little bit of extra cushion,” she said.
The Laramie community plays a crucial role in supporting economic solvency for small businesses. Buying local, shopping small and supporting private business owners circulates money to the entire state.
Ashlyn Courtwright has been the manager for Turtle Rock Coffee and Café for eight years. The establishment is located across the UW campus and much of their revenue comes from students.
“We live and die by campus so when there’s not students on campus, we’re just dead,” she commented early Thursday morning.
As the semester ends for university students, business is declining at the café and Courtwright says supporting local is the best way to help out small businesses.
“We are the people who support local teams and charities,” she said, “and to just give back when we are struggling is super helpful.”
Editor’s note: Marissa Taylor is a former employee of Sweet Melissa’s Vegetarian Café.
