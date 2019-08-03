Albany County residents are asked to donate school supplies to needy children from 8:30 a.m.-6:30 p.m. today at Walmart, 4308 Grand Ave.
For the first time, Albany County School District No. 1 is working jointly this year with Interfaith-Good Samaritan to organize the Stuff the Bus campaign.
Marian Paxton, a volunteer with the Salvation Army, said she expects donation boxes will be placed near Walmart’s entrances. She said flyers should also be available at the store, explaining what items are needed.
“The need in Laramie is great,” Paxton said. “We have so many kids here who are basically homeless. A lot of parents just don’t have money here.”
Lisa Theis, a counselor with ACSD No. 1, said after donations are collected today, a district vehicle will be filled with the supplies, which will then will be taken to Laramie Middle School.
Theis said she asked principals at each of the districts’ schools to provide a list of needed school supplies.
At the middle school, the donated supplies will be counted and sorted before being taken to the relevant schools.
Though this is the first year for Stuff the Bus in Laramie, Theis said it fills an obvious need.
“In the past, we just had amazing community members who’ve donated items,” she said. “And we would have staff members who would go out and buy items and just hold them in their classrooms for students in need.”
