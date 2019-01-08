Suspended University of Wyoming men’s basketball player Nyaires Redding pleaded not guilty to a fighting charge Monday in Laramie Municipal Court.
Attorneys at Pence and MacMillan, LLC, of Laramie, submitted a written plea on behalf of Redding on Dec. 13 in lieu of a court appearance requesting a jury trial. A trial date is set for 10:30 a.m. Jan. 31.
Redding, a senior point guard, was cited just after 1 a.m. Dec. 9 at Roxie’s on Grand in Laramie’s downtown for allegedly inciting a fight. The citation said Redding “did admit to flipping a person off and calling them a name after he’d been struck.” No further details on the incident were available from the Laramie Police Department by deadline Monday.
At 6-foot-2, Redding started UW’s first nine games this season. He’s averaged 6.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 28.7 minutes per game. Redding scored a season-high nine points in each of the Cowboys’ last three games.
Redding remains suspended a third of the way through the Cowboys season.
