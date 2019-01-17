LARAMIE — University of Wyoming men’s basketball player Nyaires Redding has been charged with one count of simple battery and one count of simple assault for his alleged involvement in an altercation Dec. 9 in downtown Laramie.
The charges, both misdemeanors, were filed earlier this week in Albany County Circuit Court.
Both charges are punishable by fines, but Redding could face up to six months in jail if convicted on the battery charge.
Redding is scheduled to appear in circuit court Feb. 4.
According to the battery citation, obtained by WyoSports, Redding “did intentionally cause bodily injury to Molly Pickerill, striking her in the face, knocking her down and unconscious.”
According to the citation for simple assault, the citation reads Redding “did unlawfully attempt to cause bodily injury to another, Katie Schrater, swung at her, nicking her nose, drawing blood.”
Redding was originally cited by the Laramie Police Department for disorderly conduct and inciting a fight from the Dec. 9 incident. Redding was scheduled to appear in municipal court Jan. 31, but with the circuit charges being filed, the municipal charges have been dismissed.
Redding was suspended indefinitely by UW after it learned of the altercation, and remains suspended.
Redding, the stepson of current UW assistant coach Jermaine Kimbrough, started in all nine games he played in this season before being suspended. He averaged 6.3 points, 2.2 rebounds, 1.9 assists and 28.7 minutes per game. Redding, a transfer from Washington State who sat out the 2016-17 season, averaged 3.7 points, 1.0 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 13.9 minutes per game last season as a junior.
