A Wyoming native who works in the Baltimore Ravens’ front office brought a group of corporate executives to the state this week for a trip to the Brush Creek Ranch, an upscale resort on the west side of the Snowy Range.
Powell native Kevin Rochlitz, who graduated from the University of Wyoming in 1993, is the chief revenue officer for the Maryland football team, a job that gives him the responsibility to keeping the Ravens’ corporate sponsors happy.
That mean building relationships with top executives at major corporations like Coca-Cola.
Analytics in advertising have certainly reduced the importance of those relationships for some sports team, but Rochlitz told the Laramie Boomerang that the old-school type of shoulder-rubbing just as important as ever for the Ravens, which operates in one of the NFL’s smallest markets.
To attract advertising, Rochlitz has been taking his corporate sponsors on an annual trip for the last four years.
In the past, there have been trips to London and California’s wine country, but Rochlitz decided to bring his corporate partners to his home state this year.
So on Wednesday, about 40 corporate executives — mostly either the company’s president or chief marketing officer — came to the luxury dude ranch south of Saratoga for four-night stay that Rochlitz is hoping might make Wyoming a vacation destination for some attendees.
“Any time I can do something fun and bring people to the state I love, I’ll take that opportunity,” he said. “And it’s nice to show them a part of the state they’d otherwise probably never visit.”
Far from being disappointed that this year’s trip was to the country’s least populated state, Rochlitz many of the East Coasters coming were excited about the destination and are looking forward to some of the typical activities that come with a dude ranch stay — like riding a horse.
Rochlitz began with the Ravens in 2003 after earning a marketing degree from UW a decade prior.
His father, Ken, who played basketball at UW, later had a coaching career in Wyoming that ran for 40 years. From 1980-2005, Ken coached at Northwest College in Powell.
That naturally led to Rochlitz getting involved in sports as well and, while an undergraduate student at UW, Rochlitz was an intern for the athletics department.
He still comes back to campus about once a year to speak to students in the College of Business and athletics interns. He’s also on the advisory board for the College of Business.
When he speaks to students at UW, he wants them to know that being a UW graduate means no limitations for their success.
“What’s important to me that that they know they can do whatever they want,” he said. “I didn’t anticipate working in the NFL, but we in Wyoming have grit and are tough.”
Rochlitz said he’s very impressed with UW’s new High Altitude Performance Center, which he imagines could actually elevate the status of Wyoming’s football program and encourage more high school recruits to pick UW.
“Compared to a lot of the facilities in the NFL, it’s on par,” he said. “It’s tremendous what donors in the state have done.”
The goal this week, Rochlitz said, was to convince his corporate sponsors that his home state is worth visiting.
“I want them to look at the state of Wyoming as a vacation destination,” he said. “It’s not something that everybody puts on their list. But I want to showcase this state and my upbringing. It’s the most amazing place and it’s where I want to retire.”
