Albany County’s purchase of the Range Arena was completed this fall after voters approved the $325,000 transaction as part of voters’ renewal of the Special Purpose Excise Tax in August.
The 6th penny project will also bring more agricultural opportunities to local children who would otherwise not have them.
For children who don’t have a place to house livestock, their only opportunity to raise an animal might currently be to seek the help from a rural landowner.
This spring, however, the county fairgrounds and its foundation will launch the Range Arena Animal Project, which will allow children to keep livestock in one of the 14 stalls on the Range Arena’s north side.
When it comes to the opportunities the Range Arena provides to the fairgrounds, Albany County Fairgrounds Foundations board member Sharleen Castle said “the animal project is the one that we’re most excited about.”
“It opens up the world of agriculture to kids that wouldn’t otherwise have it,” she said.
For some kids living in Laramie’s city limits, the program might be the only way they could ever raise a sheep or goat, she said.
The 14 stalls are currently awaiting “finishing touches,” which fair director Jimmi Chatfield means fixing broken water tanks and installing new panels.
Chatfield said said the project is already drawing interest from children involved in 4-H’s “indoor projects” who want “to expand into livestock.”
Chatfield said she hopes the program is popular enough that all 14 stalls are filled.
“I hope that’s the case. I hope we run out of room and we have to find more room for them,” she said.
A committee will review applications to determine that a child doesn’t have other means to house an animal.
While sales tax is paying for the Range Arena’s purchase, Chatfield said funding for its renovations has come from “a little bit of everything,” including private sponsors, individual donors and a grant from the Wyoming Community Foundation.
Along with the animal program, Chatfield said the acquisition of the Range Arena “opens so many doors.”
“Most of them we haven’t even explored yet,” she said. “Right now we have a lot of livestock clubs and the sheep clubs practicing in there. … It maybe gives us the opportunity to add shows (at the fair) that we haven’t had before, like an open goat show. We haven’t had the capacity to do that, but it’s been something we’ve been asked to explore.”
Before the acquisition of the Range Arena, practice of livestock showing in the winter was mostly limited to use of the University of Wyoming’s Hansen Arena, Chatfield said.
“Scheduling to get in there has really been an issue,” she said.
With a recent sponsorship from Trihydro Corporation, Castle said at the meeting room in the Range Arena is undergoing a renovation to “make it a much nicer room for clubs.”
Castle said the arena is also a major benefit for 4-H archery programs.
Offering Albany County residents the opportunity to ride their horses during the winter, she said, is also a major benefit.
“It’s so hard to ride outdoors in Laramie in the winter,” she said. “(The Range Arena is) helpful for people who just want to use it as a hobby and people who are using it for training.”
The heated facility also has plenty of non-agricultural uses, Castle said, noting it’s a prime practice facility in the winter for baseball and volleyball.
The Range Arena lies directly west of the existing fairgrounds and was previously owned by Snowy Range Vet Clinic. The Albany County Fairgrounds Foundation began raising money last year to purchase the 3.7-acre property with plans to then donate the land to the county.
However, that plan changed when the purchase of the property was added to the sixth-penny ballot initiative, which renewed the county’s specific-purpose excise tax this year.
The arena has 14,400 square feet of open riding space and 24 stalls.
