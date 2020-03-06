The mother of Robbie Ramirez, the Laramie man killed by a sheriff’s deputy in 2018, was appointed as the representative for a potential wrongful death case at the end of February.
Debbie Hinkel’s appointment is a step toward the possibility of damages being sought from the Albany County Sheriff’s Office, which faced intense scrutiny in the wake of the death of 39-year-old Ramirez in November 2018.
Hinkel’s attorneys requested her appointment for ‘the purpose of investigating, pursuing and prosecuting a wrongful death claim.”
The appointment of a wrongful death representative doesn’t inherently mean damages will be pursued; Hinkel’s attorneys declined to comment on whether a lawsuit will ultimately be filed.
If a lawsuit is pursued, it will have to be filed within two years of Ramirez’s death.
Ramirez was fatally shot by sheriff’s deputy Derek Colling, who was previously involved in two other fatal shootings while working for the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.
Colling fatally shot Ramirez after Ramirez drove away during a traffic stop near Garfield Street, between 21st and 22nd streets, leading to a scuffle between the two men outside Ramirez’s apartment.
After Colling unsuccessfully tried using his Taser, Ramirez became combative and began throwing punches, with a key lodged in between his knuckles, according to a Department of Criminal Investigations report, before Colling drew his weapon and fired three fatal shots.
A grand jury convened by Albany County Attorney Peggy Trent opted not to indict Colling for involuntary manslaughter in early January 2019. Trent said it was the first time a grand jury has been convened in Wyoming for an officer-involved shooting.
Ramirez had a variant of schizophrenia and family members have said he was terrified of police.
Colling, to date, continues his work for the Albany County Sheriff’s Office as a detective.
