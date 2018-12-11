Public Works Director Earl Smith has resigned according to the November city manager’s report.
Smith has worked for the City of Laramie since July 2013 when he was hired as the Public Works Director after previously directing the Public Works Department in Evans, Colorado.
In the city manager’s report, Malea Brown, administrative services director, said her department is working on “critical staffing issues” after his resignation.
“Earl and I will review a Public Works transition plan this month to prepare for his departure,” Brown said in the report.
The report added there are plans to announce an interim director “this month.”
There is no job posting for the Public Works Director job on the city’s job listing portal at this time.
The Public Works Department has had a busy few months, preparing the new north campus for construction as well as working with Honeywell Corp. to start identifying and solving energy inefficiencies throughout the city, including within the Public Works Department. Both projects were to continue into January 2019.
The Boomerang reached out to the City Manager’s office, but they did not comment before the issue’s print deadline.
