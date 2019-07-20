Fifty years ago today, astronaut Neil Armstrong made his “one small step for man, one giant leap for mankind” statement and took the first steps on the moon.
To celebrate the anniversary of such a momentous occasion, the Albany County Public Library has partnered with the University of Wyoming’s Harry C. Vaughan Planetarium for an all-ages movie event today. Part of the library’s summer reading program, the free event features two showings of the film, “Dawn of the Space Age,” at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m.
“I think that (film) really ties in with the 50th anniversary and gives some back story to especially kids who don’t realize what a big deal it was,” Youth Services Librarian Monica Owens said.
Not just limited to participants in the summer reading program, the film will take attendees through time to relive humanity’s journey to space, from the launch of the first satellite, Sputnik, to the lunar landings and beyond. After the film, children’s activities will be available, including rocket building.
Due to the limited seating in the planetarium, reservations for the event are recommended. Reservations can be made on the planetarium website at www.wyomingspacegrant.org/planetarium or by calling or visiting the library.
“If they come in (the library), we will go ahead and sign them up and give them a commemorative ticket,” Owens said.
This summer’s reading program, A Universe of Stories, gave residents of all ages a chance to explore space-related themes and topics within their reading, and children earned prizes for accomplishing different levels as they read all summer. Adult Services Librarian Cassandra Hunter said this summer’s program has been one of the most successful years yet.
“Last year was the highest number we’ve had in recent history, and we’ve gone over by about 250 people,” Owens added. “It’s been a really great year.”
Keeping with the space theme, ACPL and the planetarium partnered on another event earlier in this summer offering children a chance to use and learn about telescopes. Both organizations also have promoted each other’s summer programs, including the planetarium’s Summer of Astronomy activity challenge program.
“We’re just trying to get them excited about science and knowing that we have these resources, these really wonderful resources available in our community that maybe aren’t necessarily being utilized by everyone,” Hunter said. “With A Universe of Stories, it was a great opportunity to showcase this one particular resource, especially with it being the 50th anniversary.”
Working and collaborating with other community partners isn’t unique to the summer reading program, however. The library tries to incorporate other nonprofits, organizations and more in its programming as much as possible.
“I feel like things are always more successful when you have more collaborators and more people involved,” Hunter said. “I see our role a little bit as a conduit, kind of connecting our patrons with other organizations or other resources or other fun things in the community. So, the more we can partner with people, the better able we are to serve our community.”
The summer reading program ends Friday, but anyone can still sign up to try to earn the prizes they can before the deadline. To celebrate the end of the program, ACPL is hosting a Star Wars-themed Book Bash from 1-3 p.m. Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.