Albany County Public Health is working to update its website and making plans to continue disbursing vaccines across the community this spring.
In a report to the Albany County Board of Commissioners, nurse manager Ryan Kiser said the agency has state funding available to continue surveillance testing, is building infrastructure to administer COVID-19 vaccines in the community and will have its website updated by the end of the week.
The commissioners approved a memorandum of understanding Tuesday authorizing the use of $457,224 from the state via the federal government for COVID-19 contact tracing and surveillance.
Kiser said the funding will allow public health to continue its current testing capabilities through June. The money can be used for personnel and lab costs, and experienced staff are ready to go.
“That would save us time on training costs so we can move forward with doing survey testing as soon as this is approved,” he said.
Commissioners also approved a memorandum of understanding with the University of Wyoming to facilitate vaccine distribution among the UW community and to the larger Albany County community.
The agreement allows Public Health to collaborate with UW personnel in operating vaccine clinics this spring.
UW reported earlier this week that 100 of its employees have received their first doses, among them employees at Student Health Services and the UW Police Department, clinical providers in the College of Health Sciences, those involved in COVID-19 testing, athletic trainers, and employees in Student Affairs and UW Operations working with students in quarantine and isolation.
Such employees are in Phase 1a according to the Wyoming Department of Health’s vaccine distribution campaign. Once everyone in Phase 1a has had the opportunity to receive the vaccine, those in Phase 1b will be up next.
Kiser said Albany County Public Health is in the process of streamlining its website to better communicate to the community all pertinent vaccine-related information.
“We have been and will continue working with the University of Wyoming and with (Ivinson Memorial Hospital) in trying to make sure we have a consistent message — a one-stop shop for getting information,” he said.
Once updated, the Albany County Public Health website, www.publichealthlaramie.org, will allow people to learn about the vaccination process, see where they fall among vaccine priority groups and track the progress through those groups.
“That link should be available by the end of the week,” he said.
The agency will also be sending a mailer to every household in the county directing them to the website and setting up a call center for those without Internet access.
“We have the phone ringing off the hook and endless emails coming in,” Kiser said. “Hopefully this will free up more time for us to vaccinate and keep the website updated.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.