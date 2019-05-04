Laramie residents and visitors will have the chance to see a live reading of a play and mural painting in a unique place this summer: the Laramie Skatepark.
The Laramie Public Art Coalition is partnering with Friends of the Laramie Skatepark and nonprofit, interactive theater group Relative Theatrics for the June 22 event and is currently seeking a mural artist.
Michelle Visser, director of LPAC, said one of the goals of the collaborative, live event is to create a way to combine different forms of art with the skatepark, hoping to simultaneously combine users and viewpoints as well.
“This mural project is a little different than some of the ones that you see downtown in that it is also going to be a live paint, and so an artist (will) be responsive to the reading,” Visser said.
The mural’s canvas is a structure called the File Folder, which has traditionally been used as a public free painting space. Much like the free wall on Kearney Street downtown, anyone can experiment on the File Folder with spray paint without worrying about vandalizing property in town.
Visser said after announcing the RFQ period, she received some feedback from residents concerned they’d be losing their free painting space to the mural project.
“The idea is to sort of renovate it, re-enliven it, get the community’s attention back on its purpose,” Visser said. “It is not intended to take away it as a free wall; it’s intended to just bring something fresh to demonstrate another way that it could be used.”
Visser said, however, the chosen artist will potentially keep an eye on the File Folder going forward to keep the public tagging aesthetically pleasing.
“It’s not intended that we would scrub away the tagging,” Visser said, “but can we elevate the quality of tagging artwork that is on there?”
Additionally, the artist would coordinate with the director for Relative Theatrics, Anne Mason, to ensure the art piece is a culmination of the play being read as well as the location and the skatepark’s typical users.
“They would also just need to be able to demonstrate that they’re willing to be a team member, that there is an intentionality in collaborating and recognizing that this is a unique opportunity,” Visser said. “This is definitely a first in Laramie, so somebody that would be enthusiastic about collaborating for the purposes of just generating a different kind of public art experience.”
Wanting to embody the idea of “reaching across the skatepark and getting to know one another,” Visser said the event was a way to show people different ideas and uses and ways to access the skatepark, along with theater and public art.
“We hope that there’s a collaborative approach to skateboarders coming and enjoying this event and seeing what mural art can be, as much as by bringing a mural artist and the community into the skatepark that they can see that we have a commonality in utilizing this space,” Visser said.
Laramie’s Parks and Recreation department is contributing some funding for the event.
Those interested in submitting an RFQ for the mural artist can go to laramiepublicart.org/opportunities for application instructions. The deadline is the end of the day Thursday.
