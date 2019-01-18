The University of Wyoming doesn’t expect its new Science Initiative Building to be completed until 2021, but the Wyoming Arts Council has already issued a call for public art for the building, with request for qualifications due Feb. 25. The timing means artists have free reign to consider where and how their art can be integrated into both the interior and exterior building design.
Ricki Klages, head of UW’s Department of Visual and Literary Arts and member of the Wyoming Arts Council’s art selection committee for the Science Initiative Building, said the committee tried to keep the guidelines for submission “as open as possible.”
“The main thing is that we want the artists to respond to the space that’s being created, and that can go a multitude of different directions,” Klages said. “If you keep it really open, that’s when you allow for surprising submissions to come through.”
Klages said the committee is considering all media options and concepts for the space, including projects using video, sound, light, sculpture, landscaping and more. The committee is considering both exterior and interior options and lists potential maximum-impact spaces, including outside the building by the future pedestrian-only Lewis Street.
In 1991, the state Legislature passed legislation requiring 1 percent of total construction costs for public buildings to be spent on public art, making the art budget for the Science Initiative Building around $90,000. The committee may decide to choose multiple artists under budget to reach the $90,000 allotted for the project, and each artist’s project budget must include any and all labor, materials, installation and other costs, according to the call for art application instructions.
The selection committee comprises of a variety of people, including UW students, UW staff like Klages and community members.
“We all have a vested interest in making Laramie and the University of Wyoming a public art mecca,” Klages said.
Executive director of the Wyoming Arts Council, Michael Lange, said the variety of members in the committees and the public’s involvement in the projects are “the most crucial part.”
“The Wyoming Arts Council as a state entity is not in the business of choosing art,” Lange said. “What we are in the business of doing is helping communities make choices about what they’d like to see inside their communities.”
The Science Initiative Building, which broke ground in November, will be research-focused and house the Center for Integrative Biological Research and various active learning classrooms. In the request for qualifications, the committee said it is looking for submissions that tie into the themes of the biological research in the building, as well as how research and education tie together.
Klages said the committee will start reviewing artist RFQ’s in the spring, asking finalists to submit more detailed proposals using the exact specs of the project.
“We will hopefully arrive at a decision by the end of the semester as the building is starting to come up,” Klages said. “I think that’s perfect timing.”
Although the call for art goes out nationwide, the committee is giving preference to Wyoming artist’s submissions.
“Being a Wyoming organization, it’s part of our mission to support Wyoming artists,” Lange said.
Klages, who also serves as the chair for the UW Public Art Committee, added UW has been working to incorporate more public art in its construction projects, trying to mirror the Laramie Public Art Coalition’s efforts around town.
“This is the first public art call based on the statewide initiative that we’ve been able to use on campus, so it’s actually a phenomenal opportunity to start really integrating art for campus projects and new buildings,” Klages said. “Now we can do more RFQs and start seeing new art and new projects come alive.”
More information about the project specifications and application instructions can be found on the application website, www. artist.callforentry.org/festivals_unique_info.php?ID=5384.
The Wyoming Arts Council has various state-wide art initiatives active right now, which can be found on the council’s website, www. wyoarts.state.wy.us.
