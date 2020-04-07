The University of Wyoming’s provost Kate Miller, will “step down” from her position on June 30, the university announced in a Monday press release.
Miller became the university’s top academic officer in August 2016.
“We express our appreciation to Dr. Miller for her service to the university and the state,” Acting President Neil Theobald said in the press release.
Incoming President Ed Seidel is expected to work with university stakeholders to select an interim provost before a national search begins in September.
When the university organized its COVID-19 task force in March, it was Vice Provost Tami Benham-Deal, not Miller, who named as the top representative for the Office of Academic Affairs.
This winter, Miller was one of five finalists for the provost position at the University of Texas at El Paso.
However, UTEP announced last week that the job would go to John Wiebe, who had already been serving in that position on an interim basis.
A graduate of Princeton and Stanford universities, Miller previously worked at UTEP from 1991 to 2008. She began her work at UTEP as a research specialist before she eventually became the university’s associate dean of the College of Science.
In 2009, she began working as the dean for Texas A&M’s College of Geosciences.
Miller was hired as UW’s provost in 2016 at a salary of $300,000. In May 2019, the board of trustees increased her pay to $325,000.
Miller’s departure coincides with the position change for Anne Ale6xander, the associate vice provost for undergraduate education, who’s leaving that role to serve as an associate dean in the College of Business.
Last week, UW announced finalists to replace Alexander, all of whom are current faculty members at UW.
