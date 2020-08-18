Local activist Democrat Karlee Provenza pulled out a victory in Tuesday’s primary to secure the Democrat’s nomination for House District 45.
Provenza topped University of Wyoming professor Jean Anne Garrison 496-350, garnering 56.9% of the vote. She will now face Republican Roxie Jackson Hensley in the Nov. 3 general election.
“I’m so excited to get this work done and keep fighting for people in this community,” Provenza said Tuesday night. “This is just the next step in making sure that the working class and poor, people without health care, have an advocate who speaks for them, who understands them. It’s our next step toward transparency and accountability in Wyoming. I am so grateful to everyone in my campaign and all of our volunteers. This is only possible because we have incredible people showing up every week to make sure people go out and vote.”
The seat is held by Rep. Charles Pelkey, D-Laramie, who decided not to run for another term. Pelkey gave Provenza his endorsement, but Garrison mounted an active campaign.
Garrison said she called Provenza Tuesday night after the results were final to offer her support.
“I think the Democrats in House District 45 have spoken and they’ve chosen a strong candidate,” Garrison said. “I’m glad we ran a strong and positive campaign. We brought a lot of issues to the fore and it puts Democrats in a good position moving into the general.”
Hensley in her second run for the HD 45 seat is looking to turn her fortunes around. In 2018, Pelkey won comfortably over Hensley in the general 1,784-1,185. In 2016, however, Republican Tom Schmit came within inches of ousting Pelkey, and even was ahead before absentee ballots were included in the count, showing the district could easily go either way.
“I’m pretty positive and upbeat,” Hensley said of looking toward the general election. “I’m going to work hard for the win.”
Provenza said her message will stay the same as she looks to pick up voters across the spectrum.
“That message resonates and it crosses party lines,” she said. “I’m going to be exactly who I am. I’m going to be transparent with the people in our community, and if I’m the person they think should represent them, then they’ll vote me in.”
HD 45 has gone back and forth between Republican and Democratic representation. The seat was held by Republican Matt Greene after he defeated Democrat Seth Carson in 2010. Carson had occupied the post since running unopposed in 2008. The 2006 cycle, however, saw Carson defeated by Republican Kevin White by just 10 votes. White in 2002 had taken the seat that had been held by two different Democrats since at least 1996.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.